Lafayette’s Mudville Days had something for everyone

Photo by Cassandra Masters • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Lafayette’s Mudville Days closed out with a tractor pedal pull and mutton bustin’ event for kids.

Little Scrapper Pedal Pull from Lynd, Minnesota, supplied the tractors used by the children. Children ages 3 to 11 competed against one another.

The 3-year-old children all received an award for participating. Children ages 4 through 11 received trophies for first, second, or third place.

Every child who participated received a can of Dr. Pepper. Those who placed first, second, or third had the option of signing up for the state pedal pull, and from there could go on to the national pedal pull.

The winners for each age group are: