Nicollet residents invite everyone to ‘Be Our Guest’

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Nicollet County resident Silas Dose strikes a pensive pose as he gets into character as the Beast in “Beauty and the Beast.”

State Street Theater, just south of downtown New Ulm, is putting on “a tale as old as time,” and some of the people in the production live or work in Nicollet County.

“Beauty and the Beast,” a musical based on the 1991 Disney film, is this weekend and next weekend. The play — a treat for all ages — tells the familiar story of Belle, who is forced to live in a gloomy castle, among magical objects, but ruled by a horrible beast.

This beast, however, is really a prince suffering from a curse, because he made the mistake of judging others based on appearance. Will everyone in the village make the same mistake before the curse can be undone?

The people in this show are accomplished actors, and a few talented beginners. But more than that, they are your friends and neighbors. Come out and cheer on people that you know. The people with ties to Nicollet County are:

Silas Dose

Every production of “Beauty and the Beast” needs a beast, and this time around, Silas Dose fulfills that role. Dose lives along the western edge of Nicollet County, not far from Fort Ridgely and Renville County.

He was in the State Street Theater’s production of “Mary Poppins” last year, and earlier this year directed “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” at Martin Luther College.

Dose describes his character.

“The beast is a lot about regret. He has so much anger about his past decisions and his past life, that it’s kind of paralyzed him into this dark way of thinking. And he’s very reclusive and very angry at anyone and anything in his life,” he said.

Dose described the cast as talented — and also fun.

“We’re going through the hard work. And now we’re kind of getting the idea of, ‘OK, yeah, this is how it’s going to go.’ And while we’ve had fun with the process up until now, we can start to have fun with making it good, and really feeling that satisfied experience of getting done with a scene and knowing that you nailed it,” he said.

Shealyn Kawlewski

Nicollet County resident Shealyn Kawlewski plays Mrs. Potts. This is her first production in New Ulm; previous roles include Tina in “Tony and Tina’s Wedding,” Mary Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and Fiona in “Shrek: The Musical,” all of these in Mankato.

Kawlewski described her character as a motherly and down-to-earth figure. She always has a positive attitude and helps keep the others’ attitudes positive.

“I love her a lot. She’s a lot of fun to play,” she said.

Playing Mrs. Potts also keeps her positive, Kawlewski added.

She added that the cast members are not only talented and fun, but also welcoming and inclusive. She was nervous about how people would treat her during her first production with State Street Theater, but everyone has been kind.

She’s looking forward to the show.

“It’s one of my all-time favorite Disney stories. I think, just to see a show that’s not the typical damsel-in-distress. There’s some depth to these characters, and just really look for the beauty in other people and the hope in different situations,” she said. “It’s a story of hope and finding what’s best.”

James Kelley

Nicollet resident James Kelley plays Maurice, who is Belle’s father. This is his first production at State Street Theater, but he’s been in productions in Mankato and MSU Mankato.

Kelley described the most fun part of the show.

“Meeting a bunch of new people in the cast. Everyone has been incredible to hang out with,” he said.

Kelley was struck by the production and everyone in it.

“There’s a lot of strong talent in the show. Lot of good singers, good dancers, that’s for sure. It’s pretty impressive,” he said.

Kelley said he likes “Be Our Guest,” which he had to a chance to watch from the wings.

“Even in the animated movie, that was always my favorite song. And this one looked very fun.”

Katherine Jardon

Katherine Jardon teaches K-12 vocal music at Nicollet Public School. She is the vocal music director for the show, and also sings in the ensemble.

This is her first show with State Street Theater, but she’s been in shows with Merely Players in Mankato.

Jardon described the most fun part of the show.

“Being with all the people.”

The challenging part, meanwhile, is keeping track of all the details. But that’s also a fun part of the show, as well.

Jardon said the cast was dedicated.

“Everyone here is 100 percent committed to being part of this community, and 100 percent committed to their roles. So that’s been really neat. And perseverance. When things are challenging, they don’t shy away. They keep at it,” she said.

Jardon added that it’s the classic “Beauty and the Beast,” but the crew has added a few little tweaks to make it refreshing and new.

She’s not saying what they are, though.

“They need to come see it for themselves,” she said.

Noah Wilson

Noah Wilson grew up in Nicollet. He is also the accompanist for vocal lessons at Nicollet Public School. For “Beauty and the Beast,” he is the pit director and the vocal accompanist during rehearsal.

Wilson handled percussion for last year’s performance of “Mary Poppins” at State Street Theater. He’s also done shows for Merely Players in Mankato, including “My Fair Lady” and “Robin Hood.”

Wilson enjoys starting from scratch and turning the show into what he called “an experience.”

“It turns into something really cool. I enjoy the process,” he said.

Wilson said everyone is committed to doing the homework.

“It’s a group thing, and if everyone’s doing their part, it’ll be just that much better. And I can tell they’re doing that.”

And having a big cast helps.

“It’s really cool in some of the big numbers when you have 50 people on stage singing, and a band that sounds great. And you just get that full wave of sound. And you’re kind of immersed in the experience.”

Jared Gleisner

Jared Gleisner, 13, a Nicollet resident, is in the ensemble.

“I’m playing a fork, and I’m also playing a village person,” he said.

Gleisner describes the most fun part of the show

“Definitely the dancing. Because this is one of those musicals where it’s a very grand-scale musical. And when we get to do ‘Be Our Guest,’ the dancing is amazing. We have an amazing choreographer, and when we have these routines she sets up for us, we really get to have a lot of fun,” he said.

The hardest part is learning the different sequences while dancing, Gleisner said.

Gleisner had kind words for the cast and crew.

“Many of the ensemble members are full of energy, especially the sopranos,” he said. “Also that we have an amazing set of characters, particularly for Maurice and Gaston [played by Nicolas Blank], as well as Belle [played by Jaclyn Stiller] and the Wardrobe [played by Madeline Cacciatore].”

He also liked how the actors were able to inhabit the characters, while in another way, being themselves.

“When Gaston acts, he acts the part perfectly of a self-centered man. But, like, when you get to know him, he’s very kind and thoughtful. And he’s very humble.”

Gleisner is no stranger to the New Ulm stage. Last year, he was one of the Banks children in the State Street Theater’s production of “Mary Poppins.” In the fall, he will appear in New Ulm Cathedral production of “Guys and Dolls.” That production is directed by Michael Koester, who plays Lumière in this show.

Grace Gleisner

Grace Gleisner, 16, is the older sister of Jared. She, too, is no stranger to the stage — Jared and Grace together portrayed the Banks children in “Mary Poppins,” and their performance as real-life siblings gave the show additional energy.

In “Beauty and the Beast,” she is one of the Silly Girls always hanging around Gaston. She also sings in the ensemble.

Gleisner enjoys her role as a Silly Girl.

“As the name implies, it’s very goofy. We’re constantly following Gaston around and fawning over him,” she said.

The most fun part is the dance segment as a napkin during “Be Our Guest.”

“It’s challenging. It’s a lot of twirling and high kicks, which I’ve never really done before. But Kirsten [Malcom, the choreographer] has been really good about teaching it to us, and we’re having a really good time doing it.”

Gleisner said she enjoyed watching the actors become their characters.

“It’s been particularly interesting to watch Silas grow into his role as the Beast. He’s really bringing it out now, and it’s very fun to watch him grow into that. And it’s also fun to watch Michael and Derek [Helget], who are Lumière and Cogsworth, grow into their roles, as well,” she said.

Gleisner had a few parting thoughts.

“Our directors have been really great helping us, and that this show is definitely one to come to see,” she said.

Jenny Meinzer

Jenny Meinzer lives in New Ulm and has family members who live in Nicollet County. She sings in the ensemble.

For her, learning the music is the most difficult part. But it’s also the most fun part as well.

“Just being out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Meinzer described the cast.

“A fun bunch of people are in the play, the musical,” she said. “It’s a fun production. Just everybody getting together and getting the edges out.”

Elissa Ries

Elissa Ries, 12, has a New Ulm address but lives in Nicollet. She sings in the ensemble.

Ries described the most fun part of being in the show.

“Belle is one of my favorite princesses. And this is one of my favorite movies,” she said. “And being part of the play is just like, Pffffew! Mind blowing.”

Another fun part of the show is meeting new people, or reuniting with other people from other shows.

Ries was particularly impressed by Zoe Macklanburg as LeFou, who is Gaston’s favorite punching bag.

“She can, like, fall, and it doesn’t massively hurt her,” she said. “Yes, she gets bruised, but it’s not like she stops in the middle of it and goes, ‘Oww!’ She just keeps on going.”

Kelly Anderson, AND …

Kelly Anderson used to work in Nicollet County and has relatives who live there now. She’s in the ensemble with her niece. Autumn Guggisberg, who turns 10 at the end of the month.

Anderson’s favorite part of the show is being on stage again. The hard part is remembering all the words.

Guggisberg’s favorite part comes during “Human Again.”

When we get to go ‘doo-doo-doo-doo, jump, shake’. And it’s fun,” she said.

Anderson described what she’s seen from the other members of the cast. Everyone works together wonderfully.

“The acting and the singing of the leads is wonderful,” she added.

“I like the Silly Girls; they’re funny. I kind of like the napkins with Belle,” Guggisberg said.

One more …

There’s one more Nicollet County resident involved in the show. And that’s me.

Lee Zion, editor of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger, plays Monsieur D’Arque. If you don’t know who Monsieur D’Arque is, that’s OK. You will by the time I’m done.

This is my first role with State Street Theater, although I have acted in many other productions on other stages in other states.

You’ll see me in the ensemble, in “Gaston” and “Be Our Guest.” My big moment doesn’t come until Act 2, when I join Gaston and LeFou in singing “Maison Des Lunes.”

That’s all I’ll say about myself. As to what I’ve seen from others, this is a crew with great talent and ability. More than that, this is a close-knit group of people who know each other, enjoy each others’ company, and make each other laugh, particularly the people who play Gaston, Lumière, and LeFou.

When they’re not making people laugh, they encourage each other and help each other out.

And “the littles” are adorable.

There are so many good things about the show — funny moments, beautiful scenes and hummable songs. My favorite song in the show is not one you’d expect — it’s “Human Again,” where the enchanted objects dream about what life would be like once the curse is lifted. It’s a beautiful song to start with, and in this production, the sopranos are angels whose voices lift me to Heaven, every time.

It’s a shame I can’t be on stage with them for that number, but that’s because I have to be dressed up and ready to appear as Monsieur D’Arque for the very next scene.

My second-favorite song is “The Mob Song,” and I do get to be on stage for that one. One of the things that make it such a good song is it’s actually sung to an inversion of “Be Our Guest.” What starts off as a song of welcoming — “Be our guest! Be our guest! Put our service to the test.” — becomes menacing when converted to a minor key — “We don’t like what we don’t understand; in fact it scares us.”

This helps reinforce one of the themes of the play — that these two ways of being are so similar, which means they’re a choice. Further, the Beast, who judged others at the outset, may become the victim of others’ judgments.

“Beauty and the Beast” is co-directed by Anita Prestidge and Seth Rausch. It opens tomorrow night.

If you go …

“Beauty and the Beast” is at the State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm. Times are 7 p.m. July 26, July 27, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Tickets are available at Hy-Vee in New Ulm, the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Or call 359-9990 or go to statestreetnewulm.org.