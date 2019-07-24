Learning a new normal

At four – actually closer to five – years old, Sonia Lais, the daughter of Ryan and Jinette (Gappa) Lais, is a bright, beautiful child who is far wiser than most her age. Speaking with Sonia is delightful because she has a captivating imagination and childlike wonder. She loves swimming, is extremely artistic and creative, enjoys playing dolls and is enamored with unicorns. That is all typical for a preschooler, and yet there is a mature, matter of fact side to her where she speaks in ways and of situations that someone so young should not have to know anything about.

Certainly, being a big sister to Joelle, 3, and Emerick, who is four months old, gives her some life experience as the oldest child. However, much of her wisdom about life has come about by circumstances and a life altering medical condition simply out of her control.

Sonia’s life changed completely on Sept. 16, 2018 – as did that of her family. It is a day etched in her parents’ memory as the day Sonia had her first epileptic seizure. It should have been memorable for other reasons because the family was in the Twin Cities for Ryan’s brother’s wedding. As the family got ready in their hotel room, suddenly out of nowhere Sonia began vomiting.

Something about the situation set off not only Jinette’s mother instincts, but the ones she has honed as a medical professional. Jinette works at Eastridge Urgent Care, she has a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP), and she was certain Sonia was not suffering from a case of bad food or the flu.

“Sonia lost consciousness and was out of it. She was not responding to me or Ryan,” Jinette explained. “I told Ryan I thought she was having a seizure.”

Ryan concurred. As a person who suffered through childhood epilepsy, it was more than upsetting to suddenly watch history repeating itself in his daughter.

Thankfully, between the two of them and their combined knowledge, they were able to act quickly and get Sonia to a hospital. If someone had no background in medicine or with seizures, they might miss the signs that this was more than a routine childhood illness.

As they drove the hospital, Sonia continued having more seizures. Sonia did not know who she was, who her parents were and was not coming out of the episode. She was transferred by ambulance to Rochester. Sonia stayed in the hospital for a few days and had many tests, including an MRI. Ryan and Jinette were told that half of children who have a seizure will never have one again and the other half will begin having seizures more frequently.

A few weeks later, they found out Sonia was in the latter group when she had another seizure. They rushed her to the Emergency Room in Madelia and were sent back to Rochester by ambulance. During that hospitalization, doctors started Sonia on medication.

“It has been pretty much a roller coaster since then,” Jinette said. Sonia has had several ambulance rides as well as a couple of helicopter trips. Her seizures are so bad that she has stopped breathing and had to be put on a ventilator twice and flown to Children’s Hospital. It all begs the question of why this is happening, what triggered it and how to manage it.

You can be one of Sonia’s Superheroes and walk with the team as well as donate to Sonia’s Uni-Crew online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/team/839861/. The link can also be found in both Ryan and Jinette’s Facebook pages.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.