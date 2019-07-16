Lafayette’s Mudville Days promises a weekend of fun

File photo

Last year’s celebration in Lafayette had street dancing, bounce houses and more. This year has new events.

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

Next week will be a week worth looking forward to, with something for everyone. Lafayette will put on its annual Mudville Days bash on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend celebration, a tradition in Lafayette, is a joint effort between the city, the Lafayette Area Lions Club and Dave’s Place.

Here is a look at the events that will be taking place in town. All events listed here are at the city park adjacent to Dave’s Place or inside Dave’s Place, unless otherwise stated.

Friday, July 26

An adult kickball tournament starts at 6 p.m. at Lund Park (the baseball diamonds).

Meat Bingo, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., or until all the meat is gone.

Outdoor movie: “Star Wars IV” starts at dusk, or about 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Bloody Mary Bar, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids’ Bouncy Houses, all day, up and down Main Avenue.

Music DJ, all day.

Food vendors, various locations, all day.

Face painting, all day.

Tractor pull, Ninth Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lafayette Firefighters’ Water Fight for Kids, adjacent to the Catholic Church, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Barbecue cookoff! Stop by with your best BBQ, 2 p.m. Tasting and judging goes until 4 p.m., with the top three winning prizes.

Kids’ movies, Community Center, 6 p.m. The movies are a supervised event, so parents can safely drop off their children and attend the comedian show around the corner.

Comedian show, 7:30 p.m. Adults only, and you must purchase a ticket at Dave’s Place.

Sunday, July 28

• Church services, 10 a.m., with worship, food and music.

• Kids’ Tractor Pedal Pull, 1 p.m.

• Kids’ Mutton Bustin’, immediately after the Pedal Pull.