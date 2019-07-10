Halverson retires after nearly five decades at HOP

If he counts his high school years, Jeff Halverson has been working at House of Print for 49 years. He was a junior at Madelia High School when he began as the “cleaning kid” sweeping and scrubbing floors and such in the evenings. The press room supervisor at the time was Gary Lemon and, when Halverson graduated from MHS in 1972, Lemon asked Halverson if he wanted to stay on working full time. Nearly 50 years later, he’s still there.

Halverson “jogged” papers at first; today that is done by machines, but back in those early days of Halverson’s career it was done by hand. Then he began putting ink and rolls on the press and it was not long before he started running the press. The supervisor who ran the camera department was Belvin Bethke and Halverson worked with Bethke every third Saturday night. Bethke was only 50, but he had colon cancer which, back then, was usually a death sentence. Halverson said that Bethke taught him more than anyone else about how to run the press. He is grateful to both Belvin and Gary for being good teachers, as well as others who were helpful along the way. In 1976 Halverson was promoted to press room supervisor and in 1990 he was named production manager.

Halverson has seen many changes in the printing industry. When he started, everything was manual and he has been part of the conversion to digital. Most jobs at HOP required at least two people to do them in the early days of his career, now those jobs are either automated or at least much simpler. “You still need a good eye for detail and colors, that has not changed, but the methods have been vastly digitized,” Halverson said. “And our goals have always been about making sure the customer is happy. That will never change.”

But it is time for some changes in his own life. Halverson turned 65 on July 4 and his last day at HOP was July 5. “My goal originally was to make 50 years, to retire on my 66th birthday,” he explained. “But I can afford to retire and I don’t have any major health issues; I just decided it was time.” He also feels that the plant is in good hands and there are some great people in place that are capable of carrying on the quality work that people have come to expect from HOP. “I would not leave if I felt that the place is in jeopardy of not being successful, there are good people here; they will rise up to meet any challenges and they will be fine,” Halverson said.

