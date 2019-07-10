Gala recognizes 35-year anniversary of the Hanska Community Library

It was a lovely evening on Saturday, June 29, when an enthusiastic group of Hanska Community Library supporters gathered to celebrate the library’s 35 years of dedicated service to this town.

There was a social hour, musical entertainment by Molly and Sonny Boy, a wonderful meal and a recognition ceremony as well as great conversation and good company.

Larry Stoesz was the emcee for the evening, former library director Darlene Nelson gave a history of the library and there was a video presentation. The former and current directors of the library were recognized and thanked for their hard work and dedication. They include: Kathy Wellmann, Karen Royer, Ardis Wellmann, Leila Mikkelson-Preston, Linda Becken, Brenda Ellanson, Kathy Grothem, Susan Bruss, Corinne Brown, Jodie Rhoades, Darlene Nelson and Tricia Connor. The current assistant library director, Deb Anton, was also thanked for her work.

The current library directors include: Ruth Wellmann, Darlene Nelson, Tim Krajewski, Rebecca Walz, Sandy Nelson and Deanna Zea. They wished to thank everyone who has had any part in the success of the Hanska Community Library over the past 35 years. They look forward to at least 35 more!

