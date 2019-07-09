Church celebrates congregant’s 100th

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Mildred Ross enjoys the cake set out for her 100th birthday.

The three Fields of Grace churches held a special birthday party Sunday to honor one of its congregants. Mildred Ross turns 100 this week, and people came out to the Bernadotte Church Park to help her celebrate.

Everyone shared in some cake — a Bernadotte tradition for special events. And with the cake were napkins emblazoned with her name and a big “100.”

“These are very pretty,” Ross said.

During the celebration, people came up to her for health tips.

“They’re wondering what my secret was and how come I’ve lived so long. And they’ve greeted me and they’re very friendly,” she said.

As for her health secrets, Ross said she doesn’t really have any.

“One day at a time,” she said. “A wonderful life I’ve had.”

Ross’ daughter, Leah Holmes, does most of the storytelling. Ross grew up in the area and lives in Winthrop.

“Grew up here; did everything here. She was a farm wife; a homemaker. She sewed everything, cooked everything, gardened everything,” Holmes said.

“Lots and lots of things,” Ross added.

Ross has attended Bernadotte Church since 1957.

That came about because her husband, Garfield, is a descendant of the original founders of the church. So when she married into his family, she also married into the church family, Holmes said.

Ross described what she likes about the church.

“Oh, the friendliness and the activities,” she said.

“A very supportive community,” Holmes added.

Ross didn’t really want to get into describing any childhood memories, but Holmes got philosophical.

“When you’ve lived this long, you’ve seen lots of changes over this year. From before electricity to computer age. It’s quite a journey,” she said.

Holmes added that she was proud of her mother.

“She’s a wonderful woman. She’s always been there for us. Mom is what unconditional love is,” she said.

Fellow congregant Sally Webster had a few kind words for Ross.

“She’s a wonderful person. She’s always had a very quiet, thoughtful demeanor. Willing to do whatever you asked of her,” Webster said.

In case you missed the opportunity to congratulate Ross, you have another chance. Her actual birthday is July 11, and there will be a second party — an open house — from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hahn’s Dining in Winthrop.