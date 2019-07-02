Museum starts Fourth of July celebrations with a bang0.3

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Members of the New Ulm Battery fire their cannon as part of Harkin General Store’s celebration of the Fourth of July, held a few days early on Sunday. Shown here are, from left, John Fritsche of New Ulm, Bryce Stenzel of St. Clair, Joe Hoffmann of Lafayette, Matt and Noah Wellner of Sleepy Eye, and Adam Dover of Gaylord.

Harkin General Store has long invited members of the New Ulm Battery to fire a cannon on the Sunday before the Fourth of July. And fire it they did.

It’s part of the Battery’s mission. Bryce Stenzel, secretary for the battery, said this military unit, formed in 1863, has never been decommissioned. So its task now is to demonstrate its cannon to educate and entertain the public.

The smooth-bore cannon fires a 6-pound projectile. Everything on that cannon is original — the wooden gun carriage dates from 1851, and the cannon itself dates from 1856.

John Fritsche, a member of the unit for more than half a century, described what excites him about participating with the New Ulm Battery.

“In my 53 years of doing this, the most fun part is the history of the unit. I’m a history nut,” he said.

Another fun part is the surprise on people’s faces when they find out just how loud the cannon is.

The most challenging part, sometimes, is finding enough people for an event.

Ruth Grewe, docent and site manager at the Harkin General Store, enjoys having them come out and helping with the museum’s educational mission.

“They’re real regimented,” she said.

Grewe doesn’t know exactly how long it’s been, but the New Ulm Battery was one of the first demonstrators to visit the store, ever since it was turned into a museum in the late 1970s.

Nowadays, the museum holds a demonstration, a craft or a concert every week in the season.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday every weekend through Oct. 20. Special events — educational programs or concerts — are 1 to 4 p.m. every Sunday.

The next event is an “1870s Dress Review” this Sunday, led by one of the great-granddaughters of Alexander Harkin, who founded the original store. The day will showcase the work of Harkin’s daughter Elizabeth, whom Grewe called an “excellent seamstress.”

Remaining events in July will be followed by “An Afternoon of Leisure” on the 14th, “Shopping with Laura Ingalls” on the 21st, and “Christmas in July” on the 28th. Check the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger for more events at the Harkin General Store.

Grewe added that next year is the 150th anniversary of the store. She plans to have some extra special events for next year.

That year will also be her last, because she’s ready to retire.

The museum is on County Road 21. To get there, take County Road 5 west of Klossner and follow the detour signs.