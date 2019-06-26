Spina Bifida Association’s fundraiser brings Larson to the Grand Canyon for an adventure with a good cause

Former Hanska resident Jody Larson traveled to the Grand Canyon from April 25-28 to participate in a fundraiser for the Spina Bifida Association (SBA). Although Larson was born with spina bifida, she has not let that define her life or slow her down.

“It was great; really fun,” Larson said of the Grand Canyon walk/roll event. “There were five of us that did the challenge; three of our people walked into the canyon three miles down and three miles back. Two of us did it using a wheelchair and it was five miles each way and we stayed on the rim.”

Larson said that the rim was hillier than she thought it would be and the hike was more challenging than she expected. “But, that was good,” she stated. “It was absolutely doable. Going out, it was almost all up hill. So, coming back down was mostly downhill.”

Although Larson and the others who participated were doing so through SBA, the organization hired iConquer Adventures who are team fundraising adventurers to help raise money and create awareness for non-profit organizations. It is only available to people who actively participate in a fundraising program for a bona fide U.S. or Canadian non-profit.

“I was impressed by their dedication to their mission. Safety was their biggest objective,” Larson said. One of the professional hikers who served as one of their guides had rented a wheelchair two weeks before the SBA group arrived and rolled through the planned route to make sure it was challenging enough, but achievable and safe. “He is an athlete and he told us that he went a mile, mostly up hill, and then he asked random visitors at the Grand Canyon to push him because he was tired,” Larson said with a chuckle. “Granted, his chair was not a sport chair and he had never done anything like that before. But, that gave him a good idea of what it would be like for us. That really highlighted how much they want their customers to have a fun and meaningful experience.”

Thankfully, Larson and the other woman who completed the course in their wheelchairs are used to chair-based sports and their arms are pretty strong.

According to Larson, they could not have custom ordered a better day for the walk/roll. The weather was perfect: 85 degrees, low humidity, and sunny with great big, puffy clouds in a gorgeous blue sky with a slight breeze that would not qualify as windy. If needed, they could stop in a shaded tree area to get out of the sun.

Larson and her group were told that the average time a visitor spends at the Grand Canyon is 18 minutes. “Most people park the car, walk to the edge, look over and say, ‘Yep, there is the Grand Canyon,’” Larson shared. She and her group spent at least 10 hours over three days at the Grand Canyon. The walk/roll challenge took one day, but they also got up early one day and watched the sunrise over the canyon. “That was really a neat experience. There were hundreds of people doing that. I think that is a ‘thing’ that people typically do at the Grand Canyon,” Larson said. They left the hotel quite early because sunrise was at 5:29 a.m. and it waits for no one. “You need to be there on time if you are going to see it. It is dark when you leave the hotel and walk over there. It was silent as the sun rose; everyone was just mesmerized and no one said anything. The silence was broken only by a couple of hawks flying over us, squawking, letting us know it was morning. It was nature at its finest,” Larson said.

