It’s wedding season

The Watonwan County Historical Center staff wants to display more of their collection within the museum without disturbing the permanent displays already in place.

“We decided we wanted to take some things out of storage that have not been on display for a while, if ever,” said museum Director Pam Sandbo. With summer and wedding season here, they decided to start by bringing out some beautiful wedding dresses. The dresses are from many different eras – the oldest dress is from 1890 – and reflect the differing styles through the years. It also proves that wedding dresses can, and do, come in colors other than white, cream and ivory – even way back when.

It is fascinating to see how the styles changed, dress lengths changed, modesty standards changed and the headwear changed. From hats to veils to flowers, there are many head coverings that were common and still are.

“We love the idea that sometimes these wedding dresses were made to be functional as well and are not traditional by today’s standards,” Sandbo said. The dresses even reflect some of the ways times changed over the years and what was happening for women in society. The flapper wedding dress of the 1920s is gorgeous and slightly more risqué than many of the others.

The museum even has a pair of wedding shoes with the display, although they look incredibly uncomfortable.

“This has been so much fun. We have already had people in looking at them. We ask people to pick their favorite dress,” Sandbo said. The poufy dresses tend to be most popular with visitors so far, as are the ones that have a lot of bead work. Some of the dresses are in great shape, others need delicate handling in order to not fall apart at the seams.

“We plan to keep the wedding display up through Park Days and then we will change it out,” Sandbo stated.

Similar ideas for the rotating display include other clothing and uniforms. “We have so many other beautiful dresses that are not wedding dresses,” Sandbo said. Items such as gorgeous every day dresses, school uniforms and baptism dresses, sports uniforms and military uniforms.

The museum staff likes the idea of having a farming display and a school display in the fall.

“We have a lot of children’s art we can display and some different schoolwork items,” Sandbo said. “So far this idea has been very well received.” She hopes that it will give people even more reasons to visit the museum on a regular basis to see what is new.