Trembley fills manager shoes at the light plant

He did not grow up in Madelia and he does not reside here now, yet becoming the new manager of the Madelia Municipal Light Plant (MMLP) feels like coming home for Chris Trembley. Trembley did reside in Madelia from 2002 to 2012 and the connections he made here are still important relationships to him today. At the time, he was a single father raising two sons and the community felt safe and welcoming for them all.

Trembley grew up in Fairmont and graduated from high school in 1988. As a youth, he did not have a whole lot of guidance or money. When he was 12 years old, Trembley’s father died in his arms of sudden cardiac arrest. “That was a huge moment in my life,” Trembley said of losing his father. Boxing, hunting and fishing were all sports that father and son loved and bonded over. His dad had a “tough guy” persona; he owned a bar in Fairmont for years and Trembley heard that his dad could, if he had to, toss someone out the door. Yet, people have told Trembley so many great things about the kind of person his father was. That made an impact on him and he has always wanted to make his dad proud.

Everything changed for Trembley after his father died; he lived with different relatives off and on until his godparents gave him a home and a family. They offered him the love, stability and warmth he had been needing. “My godparents took me in and gave me direction and confidence to be who I wanted to be; they told me to be happy,” he said. “They are wonderful people and I would not be who I am or where I am without them.”

After graduation, Trembley considered going to college and playing football, but instead enlisted in the Marine Corps. “It is the best thing I ever did,” he stated. The experience of being in the Marines – the camaraderie, the sense of purpose and mission, plus getting out of Fairmont and seeing the world – was very refreshing and life changing for him. He was a combat engineer and was deployed overseas during Desert Storm.

“I am a Marine. My mentality is a result of that, my leadership skills are a result of that. I feel confident that it is one of the reasons they hired me,” Trembley said of his new career with MMLP. “After being in the Marine Corps you never have to ask yourself if you made a difference in the world. That is what the Marine Corps does and that mindset is what propelled me to my successes in life.”

The strong patriotism in the community is one of the things that Trembley loves about Madelia. And that there are so many other veterans here, many of whom he has worked and served with in some capacity or other. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1992, but he missed it after about six months so he joined the Army National Guard and was based out of Fairmont. He actually did decide to attend college in 1998; he went to Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Jackson and earned a degree in Telecommunications. That is where he met Justin Grev from Madelia and they became friends; Justin's mom, Karla, even invited Trembley to spend Thanksgiving with their family. He worked for Hickory Tech, along with Grev, for two years before taking a position serving dual status in the Minnesota National Guard and as a federal employee at Field Maintenance Shop Number 6 in New Ulm. After serving 20 years in the military, Trembley decided to retire and pursue a career on the civilian side.

