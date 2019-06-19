John Schmidt takes over at Alliance Bank’s Hanska branch

He still has customers at the Alliance Bank branches in Courtland and Madelia, but for John Schmidt, Hanska is now his main office. Schmidt began his career with Alliance Bank five years ago and in January was named Vice-President/Branch Manager of Hanska after the retirement of Gordy Bau. Schmidt spends 75 to 80% of his time in Hanska, the remainder of that he is mostly in Courtland and he is not as often in Madelia these days. Many of his Madelia customers have been coming to Hanska to work with him.

“They are farmers from the St. James and Godahl area anyway, so this is a convenient location for us to meet,” Schmidt said. “I am enjoying getting to know the staff here and the clientele. I really like being in Hanska.”

Schmidt prefers to think of himself as a “community banker” rather than any other title he may have on his nameplate or business cards. He has some residential accounts and commercial accounts, but mainly he helps people with farm loans and agriculture loans. He has been involved with some land sales, plus he works to help farmers with their operating lines and equipment loans. And this isn’t an easy time for farmers or their bankers.

“It is a struggle right now and it’s wearing on some guys. It needs to turn around quick,” Schmidt said. “The weather and crop prices both could improve and that would make lots of people much happier.”

The talk these days of course centers a lot on China, trade agreements, tariffs and other global and political topics that those of us here in Hanska and the surrounding areas have about as much control over as we do the weather. Schmidt and his customers know that it will take some time for the government to resolve these issues; it is not going to happen overnight.

Last year, the government helped with the soybean market facility program for farmers. Schmidt does not know what will happen with this year’s crop yet.

Last year, the government helped with the soybean market facility program for farmers. Schmidt does not know what will happen with this year's crop yet.

You do not have to be a farmer or a banker to realize that Ag is very important in this area. "Without Ag there are a lot of towns that could be hurt significantly," Schmidt said. "The input costs are high right now compared to the potential reward, but this area has been through tough times before."

