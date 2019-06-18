Nicollet holds Friendship Days 2019

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Members of Just for Kix participated in Nicollet’s Friendship Days parade Saturday evening. The rains Saturday afternoon reduced turnout and pushed back the parade by an hour. But besides that, everything went smoothly. The three-day celebration featured a car show, games, a craft show, a pedal pull, and, of course, lots of food. And more. Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich said the weekend drew a “very nice crowd,” and people enjoyed the event.