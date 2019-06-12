Company B holds drill weekend at Fort Ridgely State Park

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

John Guthmann, Martin Goff, Dan Barnum and Miles Jewell, portraying the historical Company B, look over items in the “sutler’s store” — a civilian-operated military commissary of the sort that would have existed in the 1860s. Company B held drills over the weekend at Fort Ridgely State Park in Nicollet County.

Fort Ridgely came alive over the weekend as re-enactors from Company B came to the state park, on the western edge of Nicollet County.

The re-enactors spent Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the park, a former military base during the Dakota War and the U.S. Civil War. The weekend was a time of infantry drills, cannon demonstrations, military parades and more.

The encampment also had other types of demonstrations, as well. Soldiers have to eat, and meals were prepared for them over a wood fire.

The area also had a few civilian settlers in the 1860s, so there were civilian re-enactors present over the weekend.

Then there was the “sutler’s store” — a store maintained by a civilian business oner licensed by the federal government to sell items to the soldiers. The soldiers had to buy on credit and would later see the amount deducted from their pay — without any guarantee there’d be anything left over. So the weekend was also a time for a lot of grumbling about high prices.

When money did come their way, the soldiers explained, they preferred to be paid in greenbacks, which were issued by the federal government. These were far more likely to be trusted than money issued by local banks, which merchants in a neighboring town might not accept.

Overseeing all this was Joe Beedle, portraying Capt. John Marsh, and Amber Bentler, spokeswoman for Fort Ridgely State Park. They described what the weekend was about.

“We’re portraying the Fifth Minnesota Company B on June 7th and 8th. And the 9th,” he said.

That means, those three days in 1862 — or going back 157 years to the day of the park event. The idea was to make everything true to that time period, Beedle said.

At the time, the area was frontier, and the fort was built as a forward base. But with the Civil War raging back east, priorities changed. Soldiers were trained — and transferred — to battlefields in the South.

“These troops were getting ready to join their counterparts. There were three companies that stayed behind, of a 10-company regiment. And the other half was down south in the Mississippi area, fighting the rebellion,” he said.

“These three companies — one being B — stayed behind to protect the guard post, and make sure that everything was up and operational. These men would stay here to drill — that’s what there goal was — and to hope they’d join their counterparts in the Mississippi area. And that’s what we’re doing here today,” he said.

Since soldiers trained for the Civil War here, that makes Fort Ridgely a Civil War battlefield. In fact, it’s the only Civil War battlefield in Minnesota that’s open to the public, Bentler said.

The re-enactors come from the First Minnesota in the Twin Cities, and from New Ulm Battery. Beedle explained what they’re out to do.

“When you walk into the fort, you’re actually seeing the fort come alive. And getting that kind of experience, for spectators to see what it was like in 1862,” he said.

Bentler appreciated the re-enactors’ work.

“Otherwise, we’re just on the prairie, and we’re one building. We’re all that’s left, is this one building,” she said. “With the foundations outside, the way that he [Beedle] had the men set up, it’s pretty true to where they would have been. He’s got infantry over by the barracks. He’s got the officers on the officers’ side of the parade ground.”

And that’s not all.

“He’s showing the musket drills. We’ve got drum and fife, the cannon fire, all that stuff. You wouldn’t ordinarily be able to experience that here; it’s pretty quiet. So it really pulls things out of history for people,” Bentler said.

Beedle is glad people show up.

“It brings awareness to these sites. Being in Minnesota all my life, there’s probably a good number of people who are not aware of sites like this,” Beedle said. “It’s always nice to see the public attend these events, see what it was like.”

The next re-enactment will be in 2021. Re-enactments are held every two years, in odd-numbered years, Bentler said.

The fort is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The next event at the fort is Children’s Day on June 22. The fort will host children’s games and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., she said.

After that is a program June 29 covering the history of the Minnesota River and its legacy. That starts at 1 p.m.