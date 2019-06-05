Eager is new owner of two local businesses

Golf Cart Whisperer is not exactly a title that Cody Eager would chose for himself, but it fits well. He simply has a knack for understanding golf carts and their motors that even he cannot explain. And now, he owns two businesses that center around the vehicles and their motors.

This year life has certainly gotten quite interesting for Eager. Back in 2007 when he graduated from Madelia High School, if you had told him that in January of 2019 he would buy a golf cart business and a motor shop, plus be sworn in as a member of the Madelia City Council he would not have believed it. But, that is exactly how Eager’s year began and so far he is really loving it. He named his new businesses Minnesota Golf Carts and Eager Electric Motor Company; becoming a councilman is something that he has been wanting to do for a few years. It was never his plan to do all that at once, he wanted to be sure he could commit the time and energy they deserve to each of those things. But, instead of one at a time, it just worked out that they all happened simultaneously and now Eager is glad that they did.

Over the years, Eager has worked construction, in trucking, and for Arlen and Matt Maloney since 2011. Maloney’s have a towing company, but also owned a golf cart business. That is when Eager discovered his gift of understanding golf carts, knowing when something is wrong with them and how to fix it, plus an affinity for and enjoyment of the business of selling them. “At first I was not very interested in the cart side of the business,” Eager said. “Then it progressed more and more and I got really passionate about the golf cart business; it got to where people would call and ask for me. Maloney’s did a good job of letting me do my thing and I learned a lot that way; I got to make a lot of decisions and they made me feel like it was my own. Believe me, I never thought I’d be interested in working for, much less owning, a golf cart shop.” Eager had been managing the golf cart business for about five years, so buying it was a natural succession. “One day, we talked about it and a couple weeks later we were drawing up papers for Maloney’s to sell it to me,” Eager said. “It worked out really well. And it happened faster than I thought.”

Eager cannot even place his finger on exactly what it is that speaks to him so much about the golf carts; people think golf carts are so simple, but the motors can be complex. “It is just something that clicked with me and I went with it,” Eager said. “They are their own motor you cannot compare golf cart motors to some other motor because they are unique.”

Just by looking at a cart, hearing it live or over the phone or people explaining him what is happening, Eager can usually tell what is wrong. But, he has a sophisticated computer system that tells him exactly what is wrong so, even though his instincts tell him what the trouble is, the computer takes any guess work out of it. He would take no chances on making sure he is giving his customers 100 percent satisfaction.

