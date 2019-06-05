Carson Wihlm headed to state golf tourney

The journey to get to the state golf meet began Thursday, May 30, for the Madelia Blackhawks boys team. To advance to the second day of competition, held Monday, June 3, teams needed to be one of the top four teams to continue on. Individually, it is the next five scores of those players not on the top four teams, plus anyone within five strokes of the fifth individual who advances.

Individually, Carson Wihlm had an outstanding first day, shooting a 74 and taking the overall lead into the second day. He was one shot ahead of the 2nd place finisher. Carson shot an 86 and finished 4th overall on day two, advancing him to the state Class A golf meet at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn., on June 11 and 12, playing 18 holes each day.