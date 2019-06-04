Lafayette man is fired up to join the Marines

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

For David Hacker, this isn’t just a campfire. He will enter the Marines in the fall, and this is part of his training.

David Wacker has been camping outside his parents’ house, but this isn’t about partying or recapturing some childhood memory. What he’d doing is hardcore stuff, being outside even when the wind and rain makes things unpleasant.

This is all part of his training. Wacker, son of Martin Wacker and Molly Murphy, will enter the Marines some time in the fall, and he’s getting used to hardship.

“I can’t wait,” he said of his time in service.

Wacker doesn’t know his exact date yet. But he’s been preparing — with physical training, or PT, with the Marine recruiter in Mankato.

Plus spending many of his nights outdoors.

“The core of it is just to become a Marine and serve this country. And part of it is making a better man out of myself,” Wacker said. “I’m super-proud to serve this country.”

It’s a huge change for Wacker, 23, who previously worked as an actor and a model in Los Angeles. But he wasn’t happy with that scene, and the drugs that came with it.

“I was … unhappy with life. And you stare at the man in the mirror enough, and you tell him, ‘Hey. It’s time to grow up. This isn’t the life you want.’ ”

And that wasn’t the only problem.

“I did not feel right collecting checks as a model. I felt like I was not doing anything for the country,” Wacker said. “It really put in perspective what I wanted in life.”

As a Marine, he hopes not only to serve and to improve himself, but also to help others around him. That means being an inspiration to others and creating a positive atmosphere in Lafayette and anywhere else he goes.

Since he changed his own life, he wants to show other people what’s possible and be an inspiration to others.

Wacker got a huge amount of inspiration from his younger brother, Ryan Wacker, who is already in the military. Since Ryan will outrank him, that makes Ryan his “little big brother.”

Another inspiration was his uncle, who had served in the Marines. Wacker spent the past Christmas with him, and that turned out to be his last. This provided him with another important lesson.

“I never want to live with regret,” Wacker said.

Wacker said he’s very proud to be in the position he’s in — and the hardship that comes with it.

“It really hones me down. Every PT will kick your butt, and it will hone you down, to where you are nothing but humble,” he said. “I love what it’s doing to me, and I’m excited for the future, and what’s yet to come.”

The Marines are a “band of brothers.” Already he has noticed, during PT sessions, that everyone encourages each other. Everyone wants the best for each other, Wacker said.

He wants to fully immerse himself in that experience.

“I want to live, love and breathe it. And I hope to re-enlist, ultimately,” he said.

And then he wants to come back to Lafayette and spread that positive influence here, he said.

“Sometimes, all it takes is that one individual to come by. And whether you see him or her doing what they’re doing, maybe that’ll give you a little motivation,” Wacker said. “I want that to affect everyone in this town.”

Wacker hopes to become a combat engineer, but he isn’t sure if his grades are good enough. He is open to any position.

“If I have to go infantry, well gosh, darn it, I will give it my all,” he said.