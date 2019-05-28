Nicollet remembers the fallen during Memorial Day ceremony

Ruth Klossner

Members of the Nicollet American Legion fire a 21-gun salute during its Memorial Day ceremony. Because of the rain, the event had to be held indoors, at the American Legion Hall.

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishing.mn.com

Gary Pehling briefly choked up near the end of the ceremony.

“We’d like to thank you for coming to make this special — for the fallen,” he said.

Pehling, the commander of the American Legion Nicollet Post 510, addressed a crowd of about 100 people Monday. The Memorial Day service, moved indoors because of the weather, was a time to honor the soldiers who fell in battle and the ones still missing in action.

It was a solemn time. Legion member Del Vulcan reminded the crowd of the many “devilish” ways a soldier could die.

“Bomb. Bullets. Shell. Mine. Fire. Water. Starvation. Torture. Disease,” he said.

Some of the soldiers have graves. Others are on the ocean floor or other places where their bodies will never be found, he said.

Ruth Klossner, the auxiliary president, also spoke. She read a poem, “Freedom is Not Free,” which described the feelings that come from a meeting with a young Marine.

“I thought how many men like him had fallen through the years. How many died on foreign soil. How many mothers’ tears. How many pilots’ planes shot down. How many died at sea. How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves. No, freedom isn’t free,” she read.

In addition to the several stanzas of the poem, Klossner added another, which she wrote herself.

“Remember those who served before. Remember those who are no more. Remember those who serve today. Remember them all on Memorial Day,” she said.

Brad Pyan, a chief warrant officer with the Army, gave the keynote address.

“Memorial Day is a time for Americans to reconnect with the history and core values of those who gave their lives for the ideas we cherish,” he said.

“More than a million American service members died in the wars and conflicts this nation fought, since the first colonial soldiers took up arms in 1775 for the fight for independence. Each person who died during these conflicts was a loved one, cherished by families, friends. And each was a loss to a community and the nation,” Pyan said.

Pyan noted that the holiday began as an act of compassion. During the Civil War, women in Columbus, Mississippi, were clearing and decorating the graves of Confederate soldiers. They noticed that no one was there to do the same for Union soldiers in the same cemetery.

“Grieving for their own fallen soldiers, the Confederate women understood that the dead Union soldiers buried nearby were the cherished loved ones of families and communities far away. They cleared the tangled brush, the mud, from these graves, as well as their own soldiers’ graves and laid the flowers on them, too,” he said.

After the Civil War ended, the tradition of what was then known as Decoration Day spread. It became a day to close up shop to decorate the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers alike, Pyan said.

“It was a gesture of healing and reconciliation in a land ripped apart by conflict,” he said.

The first official Memorial Day was celebrated nationwide in 1882 — a day set aside to honor the soldiers who died in all American wars, Pyan said.

Pyan added that it is the soldier who guarantees the many rights we take for granted — freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and the right to a fair trial.

“We in this country owe a great debt of gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives so that we could live free,” he said.

That means remembering the soldiers, honoring what they have done, and cherishing the sacrifices they made, Pyan concluded.

The service also included patriotic selections and hymns performed by the Schell’s Hobo Band, a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. “Everlasting Certificates” were given to family members of Herman Mettler and Roger Kastens, Legion members who have since passed on.

After the service, a potluck meal was served.