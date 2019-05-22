Activity schedule set for Memorial Day in Madelia

The featured speaker at this year’s Memorial Day program on Monday, May 27, will be former Madelia native Bruce W. Nelson. Bruce was senior class president and a graduate of Madelia High School in 1966. Bruce joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served for 12 months in Vietnam, where he attained the rank of Staff Sargent. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded the Silver Star and was given a Purple Heart for wounds incurred while serving his country. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Haugen, who passed away in 2017. He is the proud father of three children and six grandchildren.

Activities in connection with Memorial Day will start on Saturday, May 25, with the placing of flags on veterans’ graves at the Catholic, Riverside and West cemeteries. Anyone willing to assist with the project should meet at the Riverside Cemetery at 10 a.m. for instructions. This will take place even if the weather is inclement. In the event that a flag is not placed on a veteran’s grave, please contact Bruce L. Nelson at 507-514-1995.

Events on Memorial Day will start with laying a wreath at the Madelia Veterans Memorial at 9 a.m., along with a short program by members of the Veterans Memorial Committee.

This will be followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m., with a program starting immediately afterward at Madelia Elementary School.

The parade route starts at the Madelia Elementary School, goes west on First Street to Benzel Avenue NW, down to Main Street, and then proceeds east to Adams Avenue NW and back to the elementary school.

If there is inclement weather the parade will not be held and the program will begin at 10 a.m. at the school.

The program will feature Bruce W. Nelson, participants in the Voice of Democracy, the Poppy Princess and students from St. Mary’s and Madelia Elementary School. The Madelia High School band will provide musical selections.

After a military salute to deceased veterans over a mock grave at the elementary school, the color guard will proceed to the Living Meadows at Luther–Madelia for another military salute over a mock grave.

This will be followed by a Mass starting at 11:15 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. After the service, a graveside salute will take place over the grave of Steve Klinkner.

The public is also invited to a potluck luncheon at the American Legion Social Hall at 12:15 p.m. on Memorial Day. This is hosted by the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and VFW.

For more information, contact Joe McCabe at stjmnchamber@gmail.com.