School superintendent Jack Eustice to retire at end of year

By Karen Fluegge

Ledger staff writer

Nicollet Public School’s Superintendent, Jack Eustice, will retire at the end of June. He has been with the school system since 2012.

Before he became the superintendent at Nicollet Public School, Eustice taught social studies and coached wrestling in Blue Earth for Blue Earth Area Schools. The Blue Earth Area School District 2860 serves the Southern Minnesota communities of Blue Earth, Frost, Winnebago, Delavan, and Elmore.

Eustice started at Blue Earth Area Schools in 1978. He resigned from teaching and coaching in 2001 and became the school principal until 2012, when he started at NPS.

The song lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s song, “My Way” reminds Eustice of the Nicollet community. As the lyrics say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few. But, then again, too few to mention.”

Eustice applies that to the Nicollet community when he thinks about the people of Nicollet.

“I have met so many positive and good people in Nicollet. And, the few negative interactions are just too few to mention,” Eustice said.

Eustice said one thing that stood out at the school was the level of support in the community.

“I am so impressed that NPS, being the size that it is, can remain an individual school and not have to join with other schools in the area. I believe the reason is because of the tremendous support from the community. When it is time for a referendum, to collect donations, help with the education foundation, participate in the Conservation Club or Lions or Legion, someone or all are there to pick up the slack of what is needed. This is one of the best communities that I have seen,” Eustice said.

Collaborating with others has been Eustice’s leadership style. Whether it is the principal, business manager, administrative assistants, dean of students, athletic director, or anyone else, he believes in bouncing ideas off others.

“Sometimes you change your opinion by what you hear or see, and I try to always be open to other opinions,” he said.

Eustice reflected back on his past four decades in schools.

“Education has changed in the last 30 to 40 years,” said Eustice. “But, effective teaching has not changed. Computers are great; however, trying to agree on standards and then teach what is important so that the assessments reflect that the standards were achieved. I believe that teachers need to have a passion for teaching. With that passion, the teachers will be able to help the students through the tough times, and then good things will happen.”

Eustice hopes the state Legislature is able to come comes through with the extra funding.

“It is hard to explain why education always needs more money. But, salaries need to go up, electricity costs are higher, and just everything has higher costs.”

Before leaving NPS, Eustice plans to meet with NPS’ new superintendent, Dennis Morrow, who is scheduled to start July 1.

“I would like to set some time aside in June to work with him so that he can have a good start in this position,” Eustice said.

Eustice lives near Blue Earth and currently has no plans to move. He hopes to spend more time with his family which includes five grandchildren. His wife, Mona, retired after 30 some years of teaching first grade at Blue Earth Area Schools. His son, Ty, is an assistant wrestling coach at Minnesota State University, Mankato; and his other son, Luke, lives in Iowa City and has been part of a wrestling program there for the last 13 years.

Other retirement plans include fishing, volunteering in Mankato with a wrestling team, and maybe even traveling in the winter, which he said was hard to do while being a superintendent.