Nicollet schools says goodbye to longtime athletic director

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Kevin Christenson poses by a display case commemorating Nicollet High School’s sports achievements in 2011.

Nicollet Public School’s athletic director, Kevin Christenson, plans to retire June 4. He has been at NPS since 1988.

Christenson began his career at NPS as a sixth grade teacher. He looked back on his time at the school.

“I was 29 years old and was hired by then Superintendent Tanya Schull and Principal Mark Hinckley. I don’t keep a close watch on years, but I taught sixth grade for about 15 or so years.”

His most recent 15 or so years have included a variety of positions. Over the years, he has taught fifth grade history, sixth grade history, fourth through sixth grade math, seventh and eighth grade math, and fourth through sixth grade science.

“Things could change each year. It just depended on staffing. I needed to be flexible, so I would teach where I was needed,” Christenson said. “However, I never taught any lower grade than fourth grade. And that’s a good thing. Primary is not my niche.”

Christenson began as the school’s athletic director about 20 years ago.

“I had the position for about a three- to four-year span, then due to scheduling, I was needed back in the classroom. But now I have had the position for the past 15 years or so,” he said. “My typical day now is two to three hours a day working on athletic director things, plus I’m teaching fifth grade American history, sixth grade math and sixth grade Minnesota history.”

The athletic director is an advisory position that provides guidance and answers questions for coaches and students.

“I attended almost all the home games and some of the away games. I also supervised some practices so I could see how things were going with the teams. Later we would have discussions on what is good and what we could improve on and how the team is seen in the community. It made for some long days. Typical day is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, many days were 7 a.m. to 10 p.m,” Christenson said.

During the years at NPS, Christenson coached a variety of sports, which included boys’ football for 12 years, boys’ basketball for three years, track for four years, and girls’ basketball for the past 20 years.

The most memorable year for Christenson was the 2010-2011 school year. He was the assistant coach for football, and the team went to the state tournament. He was the assistant coach for the True Team Track, which went to the state tournament; and he was the head coach for the girls’ basketball team, which also went to the state tournament. The girls earned second place in 2011.

“Going to the state tournament in girls’ basketball was a very special time. It was such a great experience for the players. I probably enjoyed it even more than they did, but it was great making memories for the kids.”

The girls’ basketball team also won numerous conference titles throughout the years of his coaching. Christenson was named Section Coach of the Year twice during his career.

“The thing that I am most proud of accomplishing at NPS is bringing the ‘Why We Play’ program to our school. It is all about sportsmanship,” Christenson said.

Christenson said the Nicollet community has really bought into it.

“Because of that, it makes sports better for kids. They have good memories, supporting each other and respecting each other. The program provides lots of positive feedback and has had a positive effect on this community,” he said.

“Our kids have learned that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose as long as you enjoy it. Of course, we always like to win, but that isn’t our first goal. It is all about representing yourself, the school and the community in a positive way. You don’t mouth off, so it makes the kids better people. I am so proud of this program and the community’s response to it,” Christenson said.

Christenson is thankful for the Nicollet community.

“The other thing that I appreciate about this community is giving me the opportunity to stay so many years at NPS. When we moved here, my oldest daughter started first grade, and all of my children attended school and graduated from NPS. They all received a good education and were active in sports,” he said.

Christenson added that after more than 30 years, it is now time for the next chapter of life. His wife, Barb, is retiring as a social worker for Brown County. They will move to Sun City, Arizona, where they will live in a retirement community.

“My plan is to enjoy myself and the retirement community’s opportunities, which might include some golf,” he said. “I really am looking forward to having more time to work out and improve my quality of life. I should have time to get in better shape. I might even get a part-time job.”

Other important plans for retirement include spending more time with family. who are spread out around the country. Matthew is in the Twin Cities, but Hannah is in Park City, Utah; and Amanda is in Denver.