Madelia Elementary students get practice in running the government at the Minnesota State Capitol

Minnesota State Representative Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) recently welcomed a group of sixth grade students from Madelia Elementary School to the Minnesota State Capitol. Forty-five students and their teachers traveled to St. Paul on Wednesday, May 8, for an opportunity to tour the capitol and meet with their state representative.

Munson was excited for the visit and arranged for the students to participate in a mock floor session in the chamber of the Minnesota House of Representatives. “Giving students the chance to sit in the House chamber, debate issues, cast votes and see how our government works is invaluable,” said Munson.

The students elected Veronica Ibeling to be the Speaker of the House. She led House members in the Pledge and called the House to order. She quickly became accustomed to the gavel. Students learned that, as representatives, they needed to stand to be recognized and called on by Speaker Ibeling. They also mastered the use of the House microphone and voting systems.

The students heard two bills, and had the opportunity to debate and discuss the merits of each bill. After the students finished their debate regarding each bill, they had a chance to vote. One bill passed and the other did not.

After the mock floor session, the students took turns posing for pictures in the Speaker’s chair and then spent some time in the House retiring room.

“I was excited to see the students seriously consider different issues, work with their peers and participate in the legislative process. We may have some future lawmakers at Madelia Elementary School,” said Munson.