Sandbo takes on role as director at county historical center

“I have a passion for history. I have always loved history whether it’s on a family level or what is happening historically in an area or with the buildings; it is fascinating to me,” stated Pam Sandbo, the new director of the Watonwan County Historical Center in Madelia. Sandbo grew up in Butterfield, now lives in St. James, attends church near Odin and her grandmother grew up in Madelia, so she knows some people from this community and around the county. Sandbo worked at the library in St. James for about 17 years. Her husband is the electrical inspector for Watonwan and Brown counties and, in 2010, they moved the paperwork all online and he needed help with that part of the job. “We made an agreement that I would work from home doing his paperwork and quit the library and just see where things went from there,” Sandbo said.

She enjoys spending time with their children and grandchildren, and although she appreciated the flexibility of her time working with her husband, she needed more. She began in 2010 volunteering at the St. James chapter of the WCHS. “Yes, there is a museum in St. James as well,” Sandbo said. She became the coordinator of the museum, which is open on Wednesday afternoons. She learned how to catalogue objects and images for museums and enjoyed helping people with research as well as helping with events and fundraisers.

But, truly this new job is the one she has been preparing for nearly her whole life. Even as a teen she had a keen desire to learn about history and family genealogy. “I was one of those odd teenagers; no one else my age was interested in that kind of thing,” Sandbo said with a laugh. “I began doing research on our family’s history when I was 16.” Sandbo’s grandmother was an amazing lady; she came from Germany and shared stories about her experiences that Sandbo thought were fascinating. Her grandmother came with an older sister who was moving to the United States; she was supposed to help her sister get settled and return to Germany. Instead, she stayed in the U.S., much to her parents’ dismay. Listening to her grandmother’s life stories cultivated in Sandbo a desire to learn more specific family history as well as a curiosity for history in general.

This is a portion of the story. For the full story visit www.madeliatm.com or pick up a copy of the newspaper at our office, BP, Casey’s, Expressway or Sunshine Foods.