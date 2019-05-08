New members inducted into Madelia High School National Honor Society

The Madelia High School National Honor Society held their induction ceremony for the junior class on Sunday, March 17. The new members include: Belen Diaz, Spencer Holmgren, Kurt Lugo, John Rodezno, Emily Stevensen, Lillian Maul and Nick Chloros. They were welcomed by the senior class NHS members: Faith Bergeman, Alayna Champlin, CaleyAnn Clobes, Alayna DeLaCruz, Jude Frelich, Cynestasia Mattheis, Rachel Schultz, Tyler Schwanke, Josh Sletta, Taylor Tierney and Blair VanZee.

Read the whole story in this week’s Times-Messenger