Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years of God’s blessings

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Trinity Lutheran Church stands on State Route 111, just south of the intersection with State Route 99.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Nicollet is celebrating 150 years of God’s Grace. The church was formally organized Feb. 2, 1869, which makes this year the church’s sesquicentennial.

The celebratory worship service will begin at 9 a.m. June 9. The guest pastor will be a former student and member of Trinity, Pastor Jon Enter of St. Croix Lutheran Academy in West St. Paul. The church will sponsor a dinner following the service.

Everyone is invited, especially members and former members of the church. The celebration committee requests that everyone RSVP their attendance by either emailing office@trinitynicollet.org, calling 507-232-3938, or signing up on the list on the bulletin board in the church’s narthex.

History of the church

1859

A group of Evangelical Lutheran Christian settlers in Nicollet and Courtland townships held services in their homes. Services were conducted in German by missionaries Pastor Winter and Pastor Kenter. Pastor Winter of Henderson traveled the long miles to preach God’s Word. Later Pastor Kenter of New Ulm preached to the 25 Christian families who met together to worship.

1863

This group purchased an old two-story frame store building and moved it to Old Nicollet — the site of the church’s present cemetery, 1½ miles south and 1½ miles west of Nicollet. They converted the first floor into a parsonage and the second floor into a church, then called their own pastor. Pastor Rennicke was installed as first resident Pastor in December.

A very practical separation took place during the four-year pastorate of Pastor Rennicke. A portion of the congregation resolved to adopt a constitution and relocate further west — closer to Courtland. The people who lived in the Nicollet area chose to remain at the Old Nicollet site and continue as a separate group. The separation was largely a matter of geography, with horses being the mode of transportation.

1867

Because Pastor Rennicke chose to serve the congregation closer to Courtland, the Lutherans at Old Nicollet were without a pastor. They found help in a man named Schmidt, who had been a schoolteacher in Germany. He conducted informal services by reading German sermons and taught parochial school.

Trinity Lutheran Church has provided Christian education throughout its existence. It began with Catechism class and the beginnings of Trinity Lutheran School.

1869

Under the guidance of Pastor P. Rupprecht, the congregation was formally organized on Feb. 2. With the adoption of a constitution, members formally organized Die Evangelich Gemeinde zu Nicollet, Nicollet County, Minnesota — the Evangelical Lutheran Trinity Congregation of Nicollet County, Minnesota.

A new church and parsonage were built at old Nicollet in 1869 and 1870 respectively, and the church was dedicated in June 1870. The congregation’s cemetery is still maintained at this location. The building measured 30 by 46 feet. It had no steeple. A balcony ran along three sides of the church, increasing the seating capacity. The belief that this community would thrive failed when the railroad established its line 3½ miles north of Old Nicollet.

1870

On March 18, a call was extended to Pastor Kopelke. He proved to be a deep disappointment. He was unfrocked in July 1871 because of unscriptural teachings and offensive personal life. By the time he was deposed from office, seven families had left the fledgling congregation. With his departure, the members appealed to the former group, now organized as Immanuel Lutheran Church in Courtland Township. Pastor Stuelpnagel served as vacancy pastor for two years. His successor, Pastor K. F. Schultz served as vacancy pastor until 1873.

Even during the period of storm and stress, its membership signed articles of incorporation on January 16, 1871. The congregation was now established in the records of the state as Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Unaltered Augsburg Confession of 1530. At the time, there were 25 voting members.

1873

Pastor G. A. Ahner accepted the call to Nicollet and was installed July 1, 1873. With the exception of the original constitution, all reliable records of the congregation begin with Pastor Ahner. Pastor Ahner’s pastorate found the congregation severely tried. The doctrines of Methodism were being energetically promoted by Methodist settlers, and both Pastor Ahner and the pastor of their sister congregation of Immanuel at Courtland stood side by side in resisting the attacks upon God’s word. The congregation endured other trials in those years — grasshoppers and ensuing crop failure ravaged the region from 1874 to 1877.

1874

Congregation purchased a log house to be used for a school.

1879

After the departure of Pastor Ahner in 1879, Trinity called and welcomed Pastor Hy. Dagefoerde in the fall. Pastor Hy. Dagefoerde served from 1879 to 1888, resigning due to illness.

1883

South School was erected to replace the log house from 1874.

1884

A teacherage was erected.

1888

Pastor J. A. Hoyer served from 1888 to 1892.

1891

Under Pastor Hoyer, Trinity Congregation became a member of the Minnesota Synod, which merged with the Wisconsin Synod in 1892.

1892

Pastor Oswald Lugenheim of Winchester, Wisconsin, accepted the call in November and served the next six years. During his pastorate the congregation decided to change its location to the Village of Nicollet. The voting membership at this time numbered 55.

1898

At the annual meeting Jan. 4, the congregation resolved to change location and erect a new church in the village of Nicollet at 520 Sixth St.

The service dedicated to the laying of the cornerstone took place April 17. The new church was dedicated Sept. 4, when Prof. A. Ackerman conducted a special service in the English language instead of the customary German.

The new church measured 38 by 70 feet, exclusive of the tower and chancel. Total cost of the building was $6,000. A 1,600 pound bell was placed in the belfry. The foundation was Kasota stone. There was a balcony, but no basement. Heating was done with stoves on the main floor.

After the resignation of Pastor Lugenheim, the congregation’s call was accepted by Pastor F. Koehler of Hutchinson. He was installed shortly before Christmas. Pastor Koehler served the congregation with wisdom and patience for 44 years, during which time the membership grew to 110 voters, 600 communicants, and 780 souls.

The congregation built a new parsonage alongside the new church for a cost of $1,648. Pastor Koehler vacated the parsonage in Old Nicollet in 1899, moving into a 32 by 36 foot new parsonage. A 16 foot by 16 foot addition was used as a confirmation classroom.

1903

School became full-time Parochial School.

1905

A 14-rank pipe organ was installed in the church.

1907

A second school erected near Granby-New Sweden township line, known as North School. Only used on a part-time basis.

1930

Youth group organized.

1936

Senior Choir organized.

1938

In January the congregation voted “to place a basement hall beneath the church to be used for church purposes and make other necessary improvements.”

Many improvements were made to the church that summer, including a full basement with facilities for meetings and a central heating system.

1939

The Trinity Lutheran Ladies’ Guild was organized Jan. 18 under the direction of Pastor Koehler. Every year the guild sponsors an ice cream social. The ladies enjoy the study of God’s Word and Christian fellowship.

1940

New two-room brick school built near church in Nicollet. The South School closed and the North School closed the next year in 1941.

1942

Pastor Koehler retired in the fall of 1942. Pastor E. Schaller of Alma City, Minnesota, was installed as Trinity’s new pastor November 22.

1944

At the 75th anniversary celebration in 1944, Trinity’s membership was 110 voting members, 600 communicants, and 780 souls. Trinity celebrated its Diamond Jubilee June 4.

1950s

Extensive remodeling was done with a new entry to the church.

1951

Kindergarten was added to a day school. Two more rooms were added to the 1940 brick school.

1955

The Nave and Sacristy of the Church were repainted in July. The Sacristy furniture was painted white with gold trim. A Dedication Service was done in celebration of the event, and the Ladies Guild served a dinner after the service.

1957

The number of German services was reduced to two Sundays a month in 1957, then to six German services per year in 1965. German services were discontinued June 26, 1968.

1959

Pastor Schaller served until 1959, when he resigned for reasons of doctrinal differences. Prof. Theodore Hartwig of DMLC was vacancy pastor and Pastor Hanke of St. Peter instructed the confirmation class.

1960

Pastor Nathanael Luetke was called to serve Trinity in 1960 and did so until his illness forced an early retirement from the Parish ministry in 1967.

1961/1962

The men’s dartball team began and still competes today against other church dartball teams.

1967

Pastor Ralph Polzin was installed as the next pastor on June 1.

Kindergarten became full school term half-day class.

1968

At a special Voters Meeting in August, it was voted to build a new church at 604 Main Street. In September, W. A. Schaefer and Association, St. Paul, was hired as architect. In October, it was voted to purchase 5 acres from Leroy Hopp for $6,000.

1969

1969 was Trinity’s Centennial Year. A week of special celebrations began with a mission service Sunday, June 15. A son of the congregation, Pastor Elden Bode, pastor of Christ’s Lutheran Church in North St. Paul and son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Bode, Sr., was the guest speaker. A special German Heritage Service, all in German, was held Wednesday evening. A reunion dinner for all past and present pastors, teachers, and vacancy pastors was held Friday evening. Teacher Vernon Meyer, a son of the congregation, was toastmaster.

June 22 was Centennial Sunday with Pastor O. J. Naumann, president of the Wisconsin Synod, as guest speaker. A dinner for the entire congregation was held following the morning service, and a special evening service was held.

On Sept. 20, the Building Committee authorized to ask for bids for new church building.

Trinity Congregation, now numbering 145 voting members, 627 communicants, and 856 souls, is being served by Pastor Ralph Polzin.

1970

Christian Education Association (CEA) was formed in the early 1970’s to keep parents informed and involved with the school and its activities and to get to know and work with the faculty wherever they can.

January, Resolved to sign contracts with Hattendorf Construction Company, Osborne Plumbing and Heating, and Alwin Electric for the new church building.

March, Motion carried to accept Organ Committee recommendations for repair and moving of present organ, at a cost of $4,055.

Ground breaking for the new church was April 5.

July, Authorized Building Committee to enter into contract with builder for construction of bell tower.

September, Church bell removed from old building.

A special cornerstone laying service was held Oct. 18.

The new church provides seating for approximately 400 persons.

The original 1905 pipe organ was completely renovated and installed in the new church. The original 73-year-old bell from the old church was refinished and placed in the tower.

The fellowship hall, separated from the narthex by a folding partition, is used for physical education classes, sports, and as a lunch room.

1971

February-March, Memorial stained glass windows from old church placed in new church. Bell placed in new bell cote.

Dedication services for the new church were April 25, 1971. Pastor M. L. Lenz, president of the Minnesota District, was guest speaker. The day-long dedication festivities were attended by 2,100 members and friends. An open house was held May 2.

The benches from the Church Nave and altar, baptismal fount, lectern, and pulpit, which had been painted white with gold trim in 1955, were all given to a newly established congregation, St. Paul’s, in Alexandria, MN.

1974

Lutheran Boy and Girl Pioneers — organized in 1974 and 1979, respectively until 2008 — provided Christian education in a social atmosphere for the young people.

Christian education continues as a Sunday School, which began in 1974. Classes met on Wednesday evenings until 1991; they are now held Sunday mornings.

1979

Beginning in 1979, Trinity Lutheran Church continued its support of Christian education even into the high school years as a member of the Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School Association.

1980

A new parsonage was built on the southwest corner of the church lot. The old parsonage was sold and moved to 614 Fifth Street.

1983

Sunshine Preschool for four-year-olds to hear about Jesus as their Savior was started in 1983.

1987

Three-room school building was built at the site of the old parsonage.

1993

On June 13, Trinity voted to call a second pastor. Pastor John Unnasch was installed as associate pastor in February 1994, to serve with Pastor Polzin.

1994

Trinity celebrated its 125th anniversary in 1994. June 19 was Family Day, and July 10 was Reunion Day. Present and former members and confirmands gathered to celebrate the special occasion. Special worship services were held at 8 and 10 a.m., with Rev. David Ponath of North St. Paul as the guest speaker. A catered dinner followed worship. Photos of the church’s history were displayed in the two school buildings.

1999

Caring Arms Childcare was organized to provide Christian education and care to the very young.

2001

After six years at Trinity, Pastor Unnasch accepted a call to Friesland, Wisconsin. This left Pastor Polzin as sole pastor. He served faithfully until his retirement, July 1, 2001.

Rev. Luke Myslik was installed to replace Associate Pastor John Unnasch July 15, 2001, and served until 2010.

Two weeks later, July 29, Rev. Ron Siemers was installed to replace Pastor Polzin. Pastor Siemers served as pastor until 2015.

2002

Trinity had a softball team from about 2002 to 2008. They played against other church softball teams.

2005

Another arm of outreach to the community and to members was the beginning of Parents and Tots in 2005, which gave parents and their children a chance to socialize together, with a theme of parents raising children in the light of God’s Word.

2009

A new school was built, which is connected to the church. The brick school building was taken down.

2010

Informational church sign was installed on church grounds along Main Street highway.

2013

A video screen was added in front of the church to provide hymns and liturgy for ease of worship during the service.

2014

Space in front, on both sides of the altar walls, were modified to become storage.

2015

Pastor Dan Balge and Pastor James Danell from Martin Luther College were interim pastors from March until September, after Pastor Siemers left and before Pastor Witte was installed. In September, Pastor Dan Witte was installed as pastor and currently serves the congregation.

2016

Caring Arms Daycare closed.

New carpet was installed in sacristy and both entry ways, and the walls were painted.

Highway 14 bypass around Nicollet completed — 4-lane highway — which extends church and school property.

2017

Online streaming of church services began during Advent.

The Klagstad painting of Jesus Ascension was in the first altar of the church built in 1898. It was placed in the school in 1940 and hung there until 2004 when it was placed in storage. It was refurbished by Artist Jerry Schaefer of Madison Lake, MN, and rehung in the Nave of the church.

Basketball scoreboard replaced.

Church roofing redone as well as other improvements: church front entry, carport repainted, and all kitchen cupboards refaced and doors varnished.

150th anniversary of Trinity Lutheran School.

2018

Church/school property at 520 6th Street sold — original land for the church and 1940 school building plus the 1987 building — to Lee and Jane Carlstrom.

Original church organ, Phase 2, refurbished by Grandall & Engen.

Special lighting installed behind the cross in the front of the church.

2019

The statue of Jesus was on the altar of the 1898 church from 1940 to 1970, when it was placed in the new church on a low shelf in the Nave. The statue of Jesus was raised to match the height of the Klagstad painting. A background painting, similar to the Klagstad painting of Jesus Ascension, was done by Jerry Schaefer of Madison Lake, MN, and placed behind the statue.

Other history