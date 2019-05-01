Mapleton’s Summer Celebration is Moving to Heritage Park Town & Country Days 2019 is June 6-9

New Location, New Features

There are big changes coming to Town & Country Days this year! The celebration will be moving to Heritage Park; in the past it has been so well attended that more room was needed to house all the fun!

Town & Country Days will start with a splash, showcasing the grand opening of the Mapleton Splash Pad. The carnival will be located on the Heritage Park Road. The Teen Dance will be back after a 15-plus-year hiatus, there will be live music on stage once again, volleyball, bean bag, and golf tournament, fireworks, demo derby, hot wheels race track, kids tractor pull, and new food vendors.

Thanks to the 300 plus sponsors of the Mapleton Town & Country Days, there will be 14 FREE things to do. There will be free food, music and face painting at the splash pad grand opening. There will be a free petting zoo, corn pit, live acoustic music, root beer floats, fireworks, free make-and-take modeling, hot wheels track races, The Brass Band, Hobo Band and parade. There’s going to be something for everyone!! You can visit the Mapleton Town & Country Days website for times and places of all activities and events so you can plan your fun. www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com

Roots Run Deep

Everyone looks forward to Mapleton Town & Country Days, even out-of-towners. Town & Country Days is a celebration of Mapleton city dwellers and country living, bringing everyone together celebrating Mapleton history. When you talk to the younger Mapletonians they will tell you that Town & Country Days is carnival rides, cotton candy, petting zoo, corn pit and food. When you talk to the older people it is about having fun with your kids, golf, music, beer tent, silent auction, fireworks, bingo, food and celebrating one another in their hometown.

Did you know that the town provides a walking tour guide for those who want to learn some of Mapleton history or that every year historical education artifacts highlighting Mapleton history are on display? Did you know that where the city of Mapleton currently sits is the result of the fourth time the city parameters were established? Do you know why? Did you know there are several houses in the city limits that hold interesting history of Mapleton’s beginnings?

All the festivities bring everyone together but it is the history that makes us who we are. The mission of the Town & Country Days board is to preserve Mapleton History. Town & Country Days is a fundraiser for the Maple River Heritage, Inc., whose mission is to find, keep, record and educate others about their beloved city.

Making it Happen

To provide you with all the memories, fun and historical facts, the board starts with a budget of about $18,000. The parade budget alone is approximately $6,500, and that does not include the hours upon hours of volunteer time put in by the Town & Country Days board and committees.

In keeping with the mission of the Town & Country Days board, the funds raised, after expenses, are given to the Maple River Heritage, Inc. They are able to raise about $2,000 yearly, and the monies are used to keep up the building, provide educational displays, research and promote Mapleton history.

The board is always looking for like-minded people who have a passion for the preservation of history and their hometown. The Mapleton Town & Country Days Board includes your neighbors and friends, and it could include you. Please find the friendly faces of Coleen Lindemann, Myra Schroepfer, Sara Isebrand, Marissa Pfeffer, Mike Kunkel or Chrissy Schiprett and ask them how you can help keep your town alive for the years to come.

This year the historical displays will be featured at the Mapleton Library, Mapleton Post Office, St.Teresa’s Catholic Church and the United Church of Mapleton. You are encouraged to take your family to see the displays and learn about Mapleton’s rich history of hardy, brave, creative, strong families, just like yours.

Your hometown is what you take for granted when you are there and long for when you are gone. Mapleton, like each of our Maple River communities, is a hometown with a rich history—a history that should be talked about and learned.