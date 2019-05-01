La Plaza F!esta: Worth The Drive

On Sunday, April 28, Mike Marcotte from “Twin Cities Live” television show came to La Plaza F!esta in Madelia to interview owner Krystal Hernandez. The restaurant was voted as one of the Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in the state “Worth the Drive” by Twin Cities Live viewers; it was the only one to make the cut that is not in the Twin Cities. Marcotte drove down to Madelia and ate lunch, talked to Krystal and some restaurant patrons, and said he really enjoyed his afternoon in Madelia. Krystal then drove up to the set of Twin Cities Live on Tuesday, April 30, to cook and serve some of Plaza’s specialties to the hosts of the show and prove that a dining experience at La Plaza F!esta is most certainly worth the drive to Madelia.