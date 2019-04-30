House calls to area nursing homes help fill a crucial need

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Lora Magers, physician assistant at Mankato Clinic, checks out Darlene Anderson while daughter Cindi Baker looks on.

Darlene Anderson is in a nursing home. Despite her age, she’s in remarkably good health, says her daughter, Cindi Baker.

“I always tell Mom the only reason she’s here is to hold a spot for me,” she says.

And how old is Anderson?

“105,” she says — as she always does.

She’s actually 86, but that doesn’t stop her from adding two decades on to her age every time she’s asked.

“I still feel 105,” she said.

She’s in remarkably good health. To make sure she stays that way — without the hassle of having to pack her up and take her to the doctor — the medical treatment comes to her.

Anderson lives in Birchwood Cottages in North Mankato, where she receives routine treatment from the medical staff. In addition to that, she gets monthly visits from visiting practitioners from the Bluestone Vista program offered by the Mankato Clinic.

Baker said her mother was living at home until just last year, when she fell down and injured herself. That, combined with a urinary tract infection and other issues, put her in the hospital.

Baker recalls being dissatisfied with the care her mother received back then. As she put it, the doctors were all about “we think” and “we’re going to,” without listening to the patient.

Baker was especially concerned when doctors were pushing narcotics — when they didn’t know her medical history.

She then found Birchwood Cottage, with a small setting that makes it able to provide more personal care. Bluestone had been with Birchwood for some time, and as it happens, all the residents get the Bluestone service.

Baker especially likes being able to give feedback to all the people involved in Anderson’s treatment.

“I can show up here, and I can say, ‘This is what I saw; what do you think?’” she said.

Pointing to physician assistant Lora Magers, who is conducting the monthly visit, Baker said that Magers is quick to ask for input.

“She’ll ask me, are there concerns? Do I see anything? She’ll ask Mom about concerns. Right now, the monthly visit is ‘BO-ring.’ And that’s great!” she said.

And further, the professionalism all around means she can go on vacation without having to worry. She had already set up a trip to Paris, except — the interview was conducted just a few days after Notre Dame burned — so she missed her chance to visit the church in all its glory.

“I’m going to see a burnt-up church,” she joked.

Then Lora begins the actual exam.

“Let me take a look at you here. I’m going to feel your neck, OK?”

“OK,” Anderson answers.

“Have you had any chest pain at all? Any belly pain? Any problems going to the bathroom?”

The answer is no to all of these.

“Let’s take a look at your legs, OK? I gotta take your cute socks off,” Magers said.

“Darn,” Anderson answers.

Lora says the monthly visits help improve patient outcomes.

“We get to know the patient so well, and get to see them every month,” she says. “We’re connected to the nursing staff at all times, and family members, as well.”

It’s also reassuring to the family, Baker said.

“That’s huge,” she said.

Plus, transporting a person for a doctor’s visit can be a huge problem. For patients with memory problems, it can be unsettling to leave the comfort of home for doctor visits or lab work, Magers said.

Also, for some people, transporting a family member to the doctor can be a financial burden, she said.

Baker agreed. It costs $45 to transport a wheelchair patient, one way. So a medical visit costs $90 out of pocket, she said.

“Or the family to take off from work, half a day. For a simple appointment that we can complete here,” Magers said.

The whole thing is covered by insurance. Baker said she’s never gotten a bill.

Anderson describes her favorite part of the day.

“Just visiting,” she said.

As for Birchwood Cottages, the facility is helpful for another reason. She is from the area, having lived in North Mankato all her life and having friends in Lafayette. The Birchwood facility is close to where she’s lived, so she can look out the window and see familiar sights, Baker says.

Anderson agrees. She added that she also enjoys her friends at Birchwood.

“We’re the Cool Girls’ table,” she said.

“Are you happy here?” her daughter asks.

“As far as I know.”

Currently, the facilities Bluestone Vista serves in Nicollet County are in North Mankato and in St. Peter.