New landscape supply business added to services offered by VanHale at new location

Dustin VanHale’s business began small, when he was a teenager, with one lawn mower and a lot of sweat equity. That transformed into Total Lawn Care and VanHale hired people to help him as his lawn care business expanded into landscaping and snow removal.

Now, he is adding a landscape supply company to the arsenal of what he offers. And, he just completed construction on an awesome new building on the east edge of town to house it all, as well as to have a place for his crew of nearly 20 people to be based out of.

“This was never the plan, it has really evolved,” said VanHale with a laugh. He said that he did not know in the beginning, or even in the last year, that TLC would magnify into so much more than lawn care. Business is not all that is growing and changing in VanHale’s life. He and his wife, Sarah, welcomed their first child – a son they named Jacob – in early January.

To keep everything straight, VanHale explained the separate companies.

Total Lawn Care

TLC offers full service landscaping, lawn care and maintenance, and snow plowing, along with installation of pavers, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, and anything you can think of in connection with landscaping (except irrigation). TLC now also has started providing complete auto cleaning and detailing services, including options for pick-up and delivery of your vehicle.

Total Landscape Supply

TLS is VanHale’s newest business and that company sells supplies and landscaping materials to other contractors as well as homeowners and do it yourselfers. The idea behind it was that there are very few businesses providing this service on a larger scale in this area; many people think they need to go to the Cities for these kinds of materials. In addition to five kinds of mulch and other bulk items like sand, dirt and compost, TLS offers a multitude of rocks: pond rock, river rock, pea rock, limestone, minus with fines (class 5), mocha rock, St. Cloud granite, gray trap, Bryan red rock and purple quartz.

They also deliver materials at reasonable rates. Total Trucking is the trucking side of the business and hauls for other companies as well as the supplies for TLS.

The new building has a landscape retail store inside. The showroom will have several display areas showing what is possible for outdoor living and entertaining areas, as well as necessities like shovels, gloves, grass seed and other items that people need to get the whole job done. The only thing they do not sell is fertilizer.

