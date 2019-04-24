Maple River West Kindergarten Teacher Julie FitzSimmons Set to Retire After 22 Years

The halls of Maple River West Elementary will feel a little bit different next fall. When a new crop of eager kindergartners enters those hallowed halls for the first time, they won’t be greeted by the friendly face of Julie FitzSimmons.

FitzSimmons has taught the kindergarten class in Good Thunder for the past 22 years, but with her retirement drawing near, this year will be her last. It’s a bittersweet experience for FitzSimmons. She’s spent the majority of her career teaching at Maple River, has seen all three of her children go through the Good Thunder school, and currently has five grandchildren attending classes in the District. Herself a graduate of Amboy High School, FitzSimmons has been a part of the Maple River District her entire life.

Her journey did take a quick detour to Mankato, however. FitzSimmons earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Minnesota State University and then spent a few years teaching Headstart in the Mankato School District, but she promptly returned to Maple River when she had the chance. Her Maple River career has included teaching Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), preschool, and Title 1, but the majority of her career has been spent in the kindergarten classroom.

While teaching kindergarten in Good Thunder, FitzSimmons continued her education. She earned her master’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s University and used the innovative techniques, tools, and technologies she learned in her graduate studies to enhance the classroom experience. That experience was shared with many students, including family members. As part of a close-knit local family, FitzSimmons has taught several extended family members over her years at Maple River West. She’s even had a few immediate family members in her classroom. She taught her son, Eric, in preschool and currently has two of her own grandchildren in class.

Whether they’re related to her or not, FitzSimmons will miss all of her students when she retires. Every day is an adventure in the kindergarten classroom, and she’ll especially miss seeing how much the students learn and grow during their first year in school. She’ll also really miss hearing some of the wild stories that come out of their mouths!

After her retirement this spring, FitzSimmons won’t be out of the classroom forever. She plans to substitute in the Maple River District next year as a way to stay in touch with her former students and colleagues. She will also spend her newfound spare time gardening, sewing, traveling, exercising, and reading.