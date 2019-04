The Hanska Women of Today put a lot of time and effort into the special events they put on for Hanska area children. The annual egg hunt on Saturday April 20 was a big success and many children attended. A special ‘thank you’ to these women: Krista Willis, Jen Brandel, Kelli Johnson, Lisa Miller, Karen Haala and Kelsey Miller, Megan Anderson, Julia Beckius and Courtney Jones.