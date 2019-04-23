100 kids turn out for Lafayette’s Easter Egg hunt

By Lee Zion

The Lafayette Area Lions Club held its annual Easter Egg hunt Saturday.

More than 100 children showed up. It’s hard to determine the exact number, but the Lions packed 100 goodie bags before the event, and as the morning hunt drew to a close, the Lions had to make some more.

This year, for the first time in a long time, the event was held outdoors, on the grounds of Lafayette Charter School. Last year, the Easter Egg hunt was in the school’s gym.

Different areas accommodated different age groups, with youngsters 4 and under in the northeast corner of the property, children ages 5 to 7 close to the main entrance, and ages 8 to 12 had the greenhouse, playground and ball field.

Each child could collect a limit of 15 eggs, to make sure that everyone got something. Then, as the event wound down, the kids were allowed to go out and “clean up” any remaining eggs. The eggs were gone in about 30 minutes.

A lot of preparation goes into the Easter Egg hunt. Lions members ordered 2,000 eggs prior to the event. Ordering the eggs pre-filled makes things a lot easier, said Ruth Klossner, secretary of the Lions.

“We used to fill them ourselves. Actually, nursing home residents used to fill ’em. Then they went to Winthrop,” she said.

After the nursing home left, the Lions found out they could get eggs already filled. That took a lot of the stress away.

“Never went back,” she said.

Getting the eggs pre-filled also takes care of another problem. Previously, once the Easter egg hunt ended, the Lions members had to collect the plastic eggs from the youngsters so the eggs could be filled next year.

“Now we just say, ‘Take it and go home,’ ” Klossner said.

Also to prepare for the event, Lions members spent part of their April 9 meeting filling 100 goodie bags for the children.

When the day arrived, Lions members distributed the eggs. It took 45 minutes to put down the eggs — a little longer than the 30 minutes it took for kids to scoop the eggs up.

The event has been going on for at least 35 years, said Ruth Klossner, secretary of the Lions. Previously, the egg hunts were held at what was then the Good Sam Nursing Home — now the site of the Big Dog’s antique store.

“There was one year the snow banks were so high, all we could do was put [the eggs] on the blacktop,” Klossner said.

The Easter Egg hunt moved to the charter school after the nursing home closed. This has been a good arrangement all around.

“This is nice because we have the option of indoor or outdoor here. The school has been good to us, letting us go inside if we need to,” Klossner said.

Klossner was grateful for the weather.

“Wednesday, I wouldn’t have made any bets that we were going to be outside,” she said.