Spring Storm Causes Power Outages Fischer Family Without Power for Four Days, Gets By On Generator

By Koni Preston

Messenger Editor

A spring storm that dumped over a foot of snow and caused blizzard conditions to the west and north of the Maple River area, produced some snow locally on Wednesday, April 10, which later turned into freezing rain. While we didn’t get the predicted amount of snowfall, the storm did produced ice and strong winds which snapped power poles and downed lines, causing major power outages throughout the area.

The cities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Vernon Center were reportedly without power for a good share of the day on Thursday, April 11. Maple River Schools were closed. While some businesses and residents in town had power, others were sitting in the dark.

Xcel Energy and BENCO line crews were busy trying to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible. An outage update posted on April 11, at 4 p.m. noted: BENCO Electric Cooperative is still experiencing 3,600+ outages across the entire service territory. Due to the strong winds and ice experienced today, restoration efforts have been hindered and outage restoration time is still unknown.

Severe damage has been caused to our system’s infrastructure including more than 200 broken poles, miles of downed power lines and 18 substations not operating to capacity. Contracted line crews have been called upon to assist in repair efforts.

The Messenger learned that the Joe and Christy Fischer family experienced downed power lines from the storm and were without power from early Thursday morning until it was restored late Sunday night. They did have a generator to supply power to their hog barns and also to provide power to run the essentials in their home until power was fully restored.

Christy shared their experience throughout the days following the April storm:

My husband, Joe Fischer and I, along with our children Grace, Sophie, and Tommy live on a farm owned by my parents, Tom and Cindy FitzSimmons, located at 20863 375th Avenue, Winnebago, Minn. Our farm is named Southpork and on it we have 4,000 head of hogs, one crazy dog, and four cats.

We lost power around 3 a.m. early Thursday morning, April 11. It came back on for a couple of hours but then we lost it again around 7 a.m. when eight power poles went down along our road. Several of them were in our yard with power lines lying across both of our driveways blocking our way off the yard.

Joe had already left for work so he had to walk around the downed poles and lines across the corner of a field to get back on our yard to start the generator that would be our source of power and keep our hog barns running for the next 80 plus hours.

Because the barns need power in order for the hogs to have water, food, and air circulation we have a generator on our yard. It will run those things in the barn and the essential things in the house. We have lost power before but never to this extent so for the next 24 hours my husband carried gas in by hand from the road where he had to leave his truck, in order to keep the generator running, which needed to be filled every four to five hours.

Thankfully we are a family farm so my husband was able to return to work on Friday while my dad and brother, Robert FitzSimmons, took over fueling the generator and monitoring the barns. By late Friday afternoon Benco cleared the lines from our driveway and my dad and brother were able to bring in a fuel barrel with 100 gallons of gas in it into our yard. We also found out that several poles were down just miles north of us and several more were down just miles west of our farm so we didn’t expect power back anytime soon.

Life in our house continued on as normal as it can be without Netflix, internet, a washing machine, and a dishwasher. My kids did miss school on Friday because our driveways were still blocked, but they thought that was fun. We played games, ate PB & Js, and were able to watch a couple of DVDs when we found out we could run the TV without stressing out the generator.

Power was back on by Sunday night, April 14, but Benco had to shut it back off Monday morning for around four to five hours while they set up the new poles and lines.

Honestly I consider us lucky because while we were without power for almost four days, we didn’t lose any pigs, my kids were safe, warm, and fed, we got to sleep in our own beds, and I didn’t have to clean out any freezers of spoiled food.