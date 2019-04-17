Attendance at the annual ALS Crazy Bingo and Silent Auction fundraiser is phenomenal

The tables were full at the St. James American Legion for Crazy Bingo on Saturday, April 13. The annual fundraiser supports ALS research and the team “Gus’ Freinds” in memory of Corinne Brown. The team then also participates in the annual Walk for ALS held in Mankato later this month. Bill Brown, Corinne’s widower, and Michele Johnson, Corinne’s best friend, as well and many others put in countless hours getting ready for the event. There were also many donations made to the silent auction portion of the fundraiser. Overall, they raised more than $10,000, which is short of the goal of $20,000. Donations are still begin accepted, call Bill for more information at 507-327-7810.