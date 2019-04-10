There is a reason that canines are known as humans’ best friends. Dogs have an uncanny ability to reach deep inside of us and see the absolute best – and bring it out.

Jan Koupal, dog lover and owner of Dirty Paws Dog Grooming, owns two German shepherds that are also certified therapy dogs. Koupal and her dogs – Anya, age 5, and Adel, who is a year and a half – are part of the Paws for Friendship organization based in Florida.

Koupal began with Anya more than two years ago and originally certified her with Therapy Dogs International. “One reason I wanted to do this is that I wanted to educate the public on German Shepherds and how they are not vicious dogs; what a loving dog they can be, and to promote the breed,” Koupal said. “I know what these dogs can do for me when I feel down or after surgery or whatever else is going on in your life. They are so uplifting emotionally – I have seen them working with people without even being part of the therapy program and I knew we could do something special.”

To be certified, a dog must have a good temperament of course. “It can be a registered dog, it can be a dog from a shelter, but as long as they have the temperament for this work that is what is important,” Koupal said. Also, obedience training is a big key to a well-mannered and calm dog who will obey its handler/owner. Therapy dogs are not expected to get along with everybody, or necessarily even with other dogs, but they do have to have the demeanor that allows people to interact with them.

Both Anya and Adel have had situations where they were not comfortable with certain people or got stressed. It is the handler’s job to know their dog, recognize the situation and respond accordingly. Koupal usually just removes her dogs from a situation all together if she senses that they are unhappy. When Anya began doing therapy work, she would get stressed out because, as a breed, German Shepard’s initial response to situations is to make sure that everything is OK around them. Now Anya can go in and relax and enjoy the situation and people loving on her.

When dogs are new to therapy situations, shorter visits are best; they can work into longer stays and more complex situations. All dogs are different; some dogs are in people’s faces and licking them, playful and wagging their tails. Anya is more regal. “She seems to be saying, yes, I am beautiful, you may pet me!” Koupal said. “She is like a queen holding court.”

