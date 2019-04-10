In memory of Corinne Brown … the fight against ALS continues

It is that bittersweet time of year when family, friends and loved ones honor the woman, the warrior, the legend who was Corinne Brown. In August of 2015, Corinne lost her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a malady that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles. At this point in time, ALS is always fatal and is a brutal disease that slowly robs its victims of every bodily function as it paralyzes them bit by bit. Although for some ALS patients the weakening of the muscles is not a really painful process, for Corinne it was. She suffered with what could be equated with charley horses all over her body, causing extreme pain, adding additional complexities to an already miserable condition.

When she departed this world, Corinne left behind a devoted and broken-hearted husband, Bill Brown, and son, Mikale Gustafson, as well as many other relatives and friends who miss her every day. Determined to leave a legacy and to fight with what strength she had in her, as well as wanting to help those diagnosed with ALS in the future, Corinne decided she was going to raise money for the ALS Association and participate in the annual Walk to Defeat ALS in Mankato. It morphed into an epic team called “Gus’ Freinds” (purposely misspelled – it’s an inside joke poking fun at Bill’s bad spelling) that was led by Corinne when she was alive and continues to thrive under the tutelage of Bill and company. “It’s amazing that life can still be beautiful despite tragedy,” Bill stated. “Corinne wanted us to continue for the sake of others, she was very selfless and giving. She wants no one else to have to go through an ALS diagnosis.”

The planning and donations for the fundraiser this year began slowly, but is picking up steam. It is a large undertaking and requires a huge team effort. And, yes, your presence is respectfully requested at the fundraiser on Saturday, April 13, in St. James. The event includes Crazy Bingo, a silent auction, a meal, bake sale, a performance by the band Attitude, with none other than “Elvis” himself making an appearance.

The goal this year is to raise $20,000 for Gus’ Freinds team as they participate in the ALS walk on Saturday April 27. Last year they raised $21,000 and the year before that it was $22,000. Their team is the all-time leading earner, at $88,000, for fundraising for the Mankato ALS Walk and they have only been at it since 2011. “But honestly I hope someone beats us and raises more money. We don’t care. It is all about kicking ALS’s butt,” Bill said.

