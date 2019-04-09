Class at Lafayette Charter School shows how to build circuits, switches and more

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

LCS eighth grader Brandon Wyffels and seventh grader Hunter Anderson build circuits during STEM class.

On a Thursday afternoon once classes have let out, these STEM students at Lafayette Charter School are working with Christmas lights. First, they attach the lights to a 9-volt battery and try to get the lights to turn on.

Then they add a switch, and the idea is to make sure the setup lights up when it’s supposed to and turns off when it’s supposed to.

The steps get more complex. Eventually, the idea is to get the students to create a switch from common household materials, and then use that switch to make a video game. After all, a joystick is a kind of a switch, said Lindsey Johnson, who teaches teaches STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Johnson showed the students a video of what one of his classes did last year. The youngsters had a “sword fight” — actually, cardboard tubes wrapped in aluminum. These were attached to a “Makey Makey,” a device that connects with a computer.

In the video, when a combatant struck the opponent’s “armor” — again, cardboard wrapped in aluminum — that completed a circuit and sent a signal to the computer terminal. That was the cue for a cat on the screen to walk over to the other cat and deduct one point.

During the class, Johnson assisted the youngsters with their work, and also threw in a lot of vocabulary words — volts, amperes, ohms and more.

Johnson explained what he hoped the students would learn.

“Right now, the aim for this is just the basic electricity. Switches, how the basic components work in a circuit,” he said.

In a few weeks, the students will move on to coding, Johnson said.

Sixth grader Davian Simmons said he was looking forward to the more complex stuff.

“Even though I look like I’m a guy who likes video games, I’m interested in science, too,” he said.

The other students described what they were learning.

“I have no idea yet,” Hunter Anderson said, jokingly. Then he got down to business.

“To learn and teach these kids over here how electricity works,” he said. “I have learned a whole bunch of terms. Like, ‘ohms.’ ”

“I didn’t know about that,” said eighth grader Brandon Wyffels.

Third grader Himalaya Harrison works on building her switch out of cardboard.

“We need every part of our switch covered in tin foil,” she said.

Eventually, with a hinge on one side, the arm on her switch can move up and down. When the foil-covered arm connects with the bottom, electricity flows, and it’s a proper switch.

Wyffels described the message of the day.

“I think it’s fun messing with electricity.