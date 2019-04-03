Spina Bifida does not define life for Hanska native Jody Larson

“I am a Hanska native, but now live in North Dakota,” explained Jody Larson, daughter of Chuck and Norma Larson. “My parents and grandparents lived their lives in Hanska and I have many relatives and family friends who still live in Hanska.” Her father passed away several years ago, and her mother lives in an assisted living facility in New Ulm these days. Chuck and his brother, Wally, known around the community as the Larson Brothers, farmed together their whole lives. Her grandma, Arlene Larson, worked at the Hanska Herald for about 30 years.

As an adult, Larson has made a life for herself in Jamestown, North Dakota, but the community and people of her childhood hometown of Hanska will always have a special place in her heart.

And, when they say it takes a village to raise a child, Larson knows what that means. In 1959, when she was born with Spina Bifida, the life expectancy for those with this neural tube defect was about 20 years. According to the Spina Bifida Association (SBA), one in 2,858 children will be born with Spina Bifida or another similar defect, making Spina Bifida the most commonly occurring birth defect in this country. Larson has defied the odds that she would not live long, and then some, but she had an uphill battle at times. But mostly she did not let Spina Bifida slow her down much. She was the only child she knew of that had a visible disability, but she never felt like people treated her differently or saw her as anything other than another spunky kid in the community.

Spina Bifida, where part of the spinal cord develops outside the body, occurs in the beginning of development of the fetus. Each person has a different experience depending on what part of the spine is affected; it is like a spinal cord injury so any motor skills controlled by the connections below the lesion can be affected. In Larson’s case, she has some paralysis in her legs and hips. She can walk with crutches and braces but also uses a wheelchair sometimes for safety and convenience.

Her parents would have had no way of knowing their child had Spina Bifida, and despite being taken by surprise, acted quickly. Baptized the day she was born, Larson was then whisked to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul by her dad, Uncle Wally and another relative who was a nurse, for surgery the next day. In those days, women were hospitalized for a week after childbirth and Norma was unable to go along with her newborn.

Larson does not now know how long she was hospitalized at birth, but she was admitted to the hospital every quarter of the year for treatment. “My mom and dad would take me to Gillette’s, drop me off and come back in two weeks to pick me up again. That was about until second or third grade and then I did not need to be hospitalized, but I would go for day appointments,” Larson recalled. “I had surgery when I was five and I missed 68 days of school in second grade. That was major, major surgery. Mom had three other kids to take care of, so I lived with my grandma who lived two houses from us for a month and she took care of me while I was recovering.”

