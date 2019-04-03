Maple River Robotics Team Wins Rookie High Seed Award, Impresses Judges Public Invited to See Robot in Action at Open House April 11

“Teamwork is a challenge in and of itself. It requires that people manage their egos, develop humility, communicate effectively, resolve conflicts and, above all, commit to one another and to a common goal. Anyone who has worked on a team knows that the only way to do so successfully is by assessing oneself honestly and becoming the best person one can be. In this regard, not only does teamwork increase performance, it also promotes the development of better citizens and societies.

Teamwork was the key to success at the Maple River Robotics team’s first competition March 21-23, 2019, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, held in the UNI dome. This was the first time any of the team members had built a robot much less used the machinery necessary to do so. It would not be unexpected for a fledgling team to come away with anything from such a competition other than experience from which to draw upon for the next year.

The Maple River Robotics team, however, ended qualifications ranked 10th out of 48 teams. There were four rookie teams this year and their ranking placed them as the highest rookie team, walking away with “Rookie High Seed Award.” This was no small feat for a group of newcomers to the world of robotics who became a team just three months ago.

To really put the magnitude of this win into perspective, coach Michele Sieberg said, “We beat out Minnetonka and Minneapolis, both of which have access to more money and shop equipment. You must understand robotics build shops are not equal. Minnetonka and Minneapolis had resources we just did not. We could not build whatever we wanted. We built what we could build with our limited materials.” This could be perceived as a deficit, but it made the team think outside of the box to create an efficient robotic using everyday materials including dresser slides, door stops, pool noodles and a lazy susan.

If you have never been to a robotics competition it is quite the experience for young and old to see. The young people are told the theme, which changes every year, and the tasks they need to complete to gain enough points to win. The team was provided a robot base and no other instruction on how to build. This meant that the fledgling team needed to conceptualize and build a robot— in three months’ time—to complete the tasks needed to win.

This year’s theme was SPACE. The team worked in a mock cargo bay and rocket ship completing various tasks. The team needed to attach hatch pannels and load cargo at various levels. Points were awarded for successfully completing tasks, with more points earned for tasks with higher degrees of difficulty. The team decided that since they were so new that they would design their robot to do one thing and do it very well with the idea that when team alliances were made, the winning team would want to pick them because of their consistent abilities. Turns out this was a smart strategic decision.

“Our robot did what it was supposed to do consistently and effortlessly,” said Coach Sieberg. “The kids really grew as a team to support each other and to realize that this is what they have been working for the last three months. When things broke, the team came together with no complaining, blaming or giving up. They decided how to fix it and went out to win the next match. They really pulled together and worked as a team.”

“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”

—Phil Jackson

Each team member had their responsibilities during the competition.

Collin Price inspected the robot prior to each match to make sure everything was ready to go. This included things like making sure a fresh battery was installed and that software updates have been pushed to the robot.

Ethan Kittleson was the media person. He was on the game floor taking action shots and in the pit capturing the team working hard.

Isabella Nelson did all of the team’s scouting. Scouting is like scouting in any other sport— watch what the other teams do and how well they do it. Coach Sieberg stated, “We thought we would be scouting as a practice for next year. Little did we know, we would be an alliance leader and need all that data. She went above what the coaches requested for scouting and all of her notes allowed us to put together a great alliance for the finals.”

Jacob Sieberg was the driver of the chassis. His job was to drive the robot to a specific spot so Trevor Sieberg could attach the hatch panel. He held his cool the many times the camera stopped working.

Justin McGregor was bumper man. Justin made sure the bumpers were the correct color for the match and securely attached. The bumpers are what takes the hit when playing defense; if not attached securely they can fall off and cause penalties all the way up to disqualification.

Nolan Braaten was the human player. He fed the robot the hatch panels and guided Trevor into the correct placement to pick up the hatch panel.

Nolan Mattison filled many roles over the competition weekend. He was the lead builder. He had to “Jacob proof” the robot after Jacob kept bending the supports on the robot. He worked through lunch to make sure the team was absolutely ready for the next match. “When we realized there was a good chance we were going to be an alliance leader, he went around to teams and sold us as a great team to work with,” said Coach Sieberg. “Then in front of 1,000 people he stood on the game floor and selected our alliance partners. Because he did not know which teams would be selected before his turn, he had to think so quickly to pick the best team for us.”

Trevor was also driver of the scoring mechanism, in addition to attaching the hatch panels and keeping his cool as the electrical issues plagued the robot.

The team members were put into positions they were not prepared for, considering this year’s goal was to gain experience. Instead they left their mark, so much so that they have a very good chance of being chosen to go to the state competition in a few weeks. They will know within a few days!

Each had an individual job and they all did them well, which made them a better team over all. Coach Sieberg said, “We never thought we would get this high. I want people to understand the pressure we put the kids under and how well they performed! They pulled together as a team, not pointing fingers or getting upset when something went wrong. We were impressed with the kids. The maturity they showed throughout the tournament was incredible. They exceeded all of our expectations.”

“You need to be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes and encourage them in their pursuits. When we all help one another, everybody wins.”

–Jim Stovall

The team started with an empty room and a drill press. From there they designed their robot like a tank with a turret—an efficient design. The judges were impressed with the work of the rookie team, and with the fact that the team was completely self-funded. The team had to raise money, and all told used $6,000 to accomplish the feat; other teams work with $50,000 to $100,000 in resources.

“Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

—Helen Keller