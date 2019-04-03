High STEP helps teens explore careers in healthcare field

Madelia High School students have an exciting new option for learning this year called High STEP Health Science Academy. It is a dynamic, regional partnership between secondary education, post-secondary education and industry in Southern Minnesota.

Based out of the South Central Service Cooperative in North Mankato, the mission is to provide high school students with health science coursework and experiences with the intent to excite and prepare them for careers in the healthcare field.

The students have the opportunity to explore careers in health science through interactive learning experiences, hear dynamic speakers, get hands-on training in the hospital setting, learn core health science skills needed for all levels of health science occupations, gain leadership skills and have interactions and direct learning with medical professionals.

The course is blended, so a lot of content is online and they complete that portion at MHS. To reinforce the concepts they learn about online, they meet once a week at Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic with Christi Bixby, who is the instructor/coordinator of the program.

High STEP students are also improving their math, science and communication skills and receiving information that will help them make realistic career decisions and seek successful work or post-secondary training and understand current health science issues.

The students earn concurrent credit for high school through MHS, as well as gaining college credits through South Central College. Overall, the program has been in existence since 2010, but this is Bixby’s first year teaching the class. Along with Madelia, she also works in other school districts who have entered into this kind of partnership for learning: Cleveland, Janesville/Waldorf/Pemberton, Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial, Le Sueur/Henderson, Maple River, Martin County West, New Richland/Hartland/Ellendale/Geneva, St. Clair, Tri-City United, St. Peter, United South Central and Waseca.

Bixby initially learned about the program when her son took the course through St. Peter High School as a junior. “It sounded like a really interesting program,” Bixby said. “I sort of looked over his shoulder as he went through the program and kept thinking that I wished I had something like this when I was in high school.”

Bixby went to medical school and worked as a podiatrist for a few years, but her husband was in the military and they moved a lot. She needed a job where she could still be in the medical field, but was more flexible. So she utilized her knowledge to work in the pharmaceutical industry for 14 years and also served as an adjunct instructor at Rasmussen College in Mankato, teaching anatomy and physiology.

After discovering a love for teaching, Bixby went back to school and earned a teaching degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato; she completed the program last May. When the opportunity arose to become an instructor with this program, she was very interested.

“I love teaching this, it is really fun,” Bixby said. “What we aim to do is hopefully recruit students into health care careers. However it also might show students that this is not the career for them and that to me is also a huge win because we saved them time, money and energy, and it might give them a better idea of the career they do want beyond high school.

“This experience gives students a feel for what they would do in a medical professional setting,” Bixby said. “The Madelia providers have been phenomenal and embraced the program. Dona Rehome has been key to enable the success of our relationship with the hospital. I am grateful for her.” Bixby thinks one reason that the health care professionals also really appreciate this program is that they want to pay it forward and they see the benefits of teens having access to this information at a younger age than maybe they did themselves.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.