These Lafayette Charter School students are real characters!

Courtesy

Fifth grader Caiden Rose, as Leonardo da Vinci, describes his paintings and ideas for some of his inventions.

Special to the Ledger

On March 27, Lafayette Charter School fifth and sixth graders put on their annual “Community Coffee” — a time when classrooms prepare skits, songs, poems, and other things and perform them for parents, grandparents, or anyone from the public who wants to come.

Robin Larson, fifth and sixth grade classroom teacher, said this is something the class does every year.

“Usually we try to showcase things the students have been learning in school,” Larson said. “In the past, my kids have read historical narratives written in Social Studies, or we will put together a game show we call, ‘Are You Smarter than a 5/6 Grader?’ and pit the students against their parents, answering questions from categories like ‘Greek and Latin Root Words’ and ‘American History.’ ”

This year, Larson wanted to do something different. So she combined three things she enjoys: writing, history, and theater.

For this year’s Community Coffee, Larson had each of her students choose a person that they had studied in school during the 2018/19 school year. Then the students did more in-depth research on their “characters,” as she calls them.

The students had to take detailed notes about their characters’ history, family, significance, and period in which they lived, and then organize their information on notecards. Larson helped them find maps, photographs, and other “props” that would enhance their presentations. Phase One was complete.

The next part of the project was a bit more challenging.

“The kids were really excited — and a bit nervous — that they were going to get to perform as their characters. But I don’t have a costume shop in my basement, and I don’t just have Chinese Emperor garb or Civil War uniforms lying about my house,” she said

Larson sent her students home with orders to find anything they thought they could wear, or that a classmate could use, and bring it to school. A few things trickled in. Larson found a few more items at local thrift shops, and then ended up making some costumes.

“Thank God for felt, hot glue, and safety pins,” Larson said.

Students spent several school hours going through their notes, becoming familiar with their props and how they planned to use them, and then performed for classmates, fielding questions that parents might ask during the performance. All the while, they gained confidence in themselves as public speakers.

“Plus, the kids who love theater and role-playing were pretty much in Heaven the whole time we worked on this,” she said.

The day arrived. Ms. Larson and the students set up half the LCS gym with desks and tables for each character. Parents and friends arrived. Larson explained to the visitors what a “Character Walk” was and reminded them that as they walked from character to character, they would be going to the time period in which those people lived.

Then, the characters emerged from “backstage” (the stairwell to “The Mez”) and took their places at the tables, ready for people to walk around and give them opportunities to perform.

“People were really receptive to it,” says Larson. “They enjoyed getting to meet the characters, hear about their lives, ask questions, and, at the same time, see their kids doing something that, for many of them, is out of their comfort zone.

“As I walked around taking photos, I could see the kids relax, put down their notecards, and just perform. They knew it. For a little while that afternoon, they were those people, telling their stories to an eager audience. I was so proud of them.”

Larson’s students performed this “Character Walk” again, this time for K-8 students and teachers, the next day.

Characters for the performances included Chinese Emperor Qin Shi Huang, Leonardo da Vinci, Dakota Elder Wicanhpiitetonwan, Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins, Dred Scott, Sgt. William Carney, Charley Goddard, Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle, and two main characters from fiction novels: Sam Gribley (“My Side of the Mountain”) and Karana (“Island of the Blue Dolphins”).

Larson hopes to make this “Character Walk” an annual event.