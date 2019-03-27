Viktoria Gruber is Making a Lifetime of Memories with the Severns Family

International Experience (iE-USA) is one of two agencies that Maple River uses to invite foreign exchange students to the school. iE-USA is a non-profit educational exchange organization that was founded in 2002. iE-USA places high school students from around the world in carefully vetted host families while attending local private or public high schools for a semester or full academic year.

Jan (pronounce Yan) Kremer, a coordinator for iE-USA, was a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands. It seems fitting that he has a bit of a passion for the cultural exchange of high school students. He is not alone.

Brian and Kathy Severns have been a foreign exchange student host family for 11 girls over the last 20 years. As we wrap up our stories on foreign exchange students attending Maple River 2018-2019 it seems appropriate that the stories end highlighting Viktoria Gruber from Austria, currently living with the Severns family.

Viktoria is a junior in high school from Weissenbach an der Triesting, Lower Austria. Her home area is famous for The Sound of Music, Mozart and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The weather in her hometown is much like the Minnesota weather, though not quite as cold and not quite so much snow.

Viktoria enjoys traditional Austrian cooking and being out in the beautiful Austrian country side, and spending time with her family; Mom Verena, Dad Erich, and brothers: Lukas, Stefan and Peter.

Gruber applied to iE-USA and went on to interview and be accepted. Being an exchange student would be the first time she has been away from family for any length of time.

German is her native tongue, but Viktoria has studied English for six years. She felt that being immersed in American culture would help her become more proficient at English.

She had never visited America before arriving on Dec. 28. The first thing she did after arriving in America was see the spectacular Kiwanis lights at Sibley Park in Mankato.

In comparing Austria to America, she noted that Austria has more public transportation and the food is very different. However, she really loves American food and feels that people are very friendly. It seems “Minnesota Nice” sets us apart because “friendly people” has been a comment made by all our foreign exchange students!

Another common difference noted by all the foreign exchange students is the school system set up. For Viktoria, school at home “starts at the same time every day, but ends at a different time. I have like 14 different subjects and not only six (like here), the teachers are changing classes and not the students.” She has taken the opportunity to be involved in track and field as well as choir small groups. Her host mom, Kathy says, “I will remember her by all the singing that she does no matter where we are at. She has a beautiful voice.”

Viktoria’s visit, though planned, happened very fast. Kathy Severns told the story of how she was chosen, “Our local coordinator Jan Kremer contacted me and asked for some help with either helping him find a host family or if we would be willing to host again. So I thought about it for a couple of days and I asked if he would send us some profiles of students.

“He is very picky about who he places and he knows our family extremely well and what works in our house. He knows we are a very busy family and a bit crazy at times. He knew we needed a student that could handle busy, crazy, living in the middle of nowhere, living with pets.

“He went out and found Viktoria and sent us her profile. In the profile she said she needed a crazy or busy house. She was used to living in a house with her three brothers and parents. She said she liked pets, had no allergies, she skis and likes fine arts. She said she attended church and would be willing to participate if we went to church. There are so many more things that we had in common.

“There was one catch, we needed to get her here to school as soon as possible. So we picked her out of several profiles on Monday, Dec. 17, she was contacted on Thursday, Dec. 20, and she arrived on Saturday, Dec. 29.”

The Severns children, Brandon and Emma, were consulted about Brian and Kathy’s decision to host a foreign exchange student again. “We love kids and our house was kind of quiet and we thought having a student here would liven up our lives,” said Kathy. Brandon, their oldest has moved out of the house, but he thought “it might be a good idea to keep them busier than they already were and to keep them from bugging him all the time.” In Brandon, speak that meant he approved! Emma, 20, a University of Minnesota, St. Paul student who comes home on the weekends, was not sure if she would bond with her like a sister would and was reticent.

Dad Brian thought it would be a good idea to keep the family involved in the community and Kathy, well she was happy to add another daughter to the family in a very real way.

“We have family all over the world now. When people ask how many children I have I say I have 13. People have really strange looks on their faces until I say I have two biological children and 11 daughters from all over the world. People think we are crazy but that’s okay and when others get to meet our girls they are just amazed how great these kids are. We are proud to say that our very first host daughter married a boy from Good Thunder and they have three beautiful daughters.”

With the family’s approval, they moved forward choosing Viktoria’s profile because she just seemed to fit in with the rest of the ‘crazies.’ And Emma? Well Emma and Viktoria have become sisters at heart. They are even going on a road trip to Florida soon, creating memories and having sisterly adventures.

Host mom Kathy describes Viktoria as someone who is “easy going, loves being around people, she is so funny and likes to joke. She is very thankful for everything that we do for her and with her. She is super sweet and caring. She is honest. She is so willing to try everything and anything. She faces all her fears face forward. She is helpful. She has brought music to our house. She loves to sing and play the piano. She has even made up songs and sings them to us and makes little videos for us. She just cracks me up.”

Viktoria said, “Kathy is super fun too, you could laugh with her for hours and because of her I get to experience what it’s like to have goats.” The Severns raise LaMancha goats that Viktoria has fallen in love with. She has helped with every aspect of the goats from daily chores, such as milking, feeding, cleaning pens, giving shots and last but not least she is eagerly awaiting to help with the ladies that will be kidding soon.

Gruber says host dad Brian “is super funny and I can talk to him about everything. I really appreciate that he always cares how I am feeling and that he is always picking me up from school.” She also likes the rides on the Gator. She describes Emma as “almost like a real sister.” During the week Emma is off to college but “I am always super happy when we see each other again on Fridays.” Brandon lives away so unfortunately they have not really gotten to know one another.

Viktoria will be going home on June 14 after only five and one-half months in America, but will take with her a lifetime of memories. She will miss the friends she has made and those who have become family, but she has gained life changing experiences.

“We love to share the little things that we take for granted every day, but when you show it to someone else they are super excited about the little things in our lives. We have learned so much from each student. There is a saying in our house we use quite often: ‘it’s not right and it’s not wrong, it’s just different.’ You have to go into hosting with a very open mind and willingness to learn another culture and accept kids for who they are. Hopefully they will learn from you and be excited to learn what you are sharing with them.