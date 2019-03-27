The Dam On Lake Hanska Is Overflowing By Editor | March 27, 2019 | 0 The water level is so high on Lake Hanska that the water is running over the top of the dam and washing out the support ends. The Minnesota DNR had MR Paving & Excavating put rip-rap and fill in on the west side of the dam to help secure it. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Retiring MMLP Manager Jim Maras recounts mentors along his career path in Madelia March 27, 2019 | No Comments » Viktoria Gruber is Making a Lifetime of Memories with the Severns Family March 27, 2019 | No Comments » Work continues on new town hall building for Lafayette March 26, 2019 | No Comments »