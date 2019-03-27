Retiring MMLP Manager Jim Maras recounts mentors along his career path in Madelia

The countdown is on … after nearly 30 years, Jim Maras’ last day of employment at Madelia Municipal Light Plant (MMLP) will be Friday, March 29. He is only the fourth manager at the plant since it was built.

“I have not been counting down the days, but I put the app on my phone because people kept asking me, ‘how many days have you got left?’ ” Maras said. They really do have an app for everything and, yes, they have a retirement app that keeps track of the days, hours, minutes and seconds until retirement. It even calculates what percent “done” you are working. So, when people ask, he just whips out his phone and shows them exactly how much time he has left.

When asked why he was retiring now, Maras said it was just the right time. He could have retired when he turned 66, which was in August of last year, but he wanted to wait until spring when all the reporting and audits were done so he could work with the new manager on them. He is not in a big hurry to leave, he has truly enjoyed his career at MMLP.

Maras actually grew up in Jackson, graduated from high school there and attended Jackson Area Vocational Technical Institute to be a lineman. He admits he was not ready for it, coming right out of high school; he saw other guys working, making money while he was spending it on school, and decided to quit college and “get a job.” He worked for Toro Lawnmower Factory in Windom, but, “It did not take long to figure out that there must be more to life than this, so I went back to school again, this time to be an electrician,” Maras said.

He earned a two-year degree at Jackson Area Vocational Technical Institute and, upon graduating in 1974, was hired by Gappa Electric in Madelia to work in the Hanska area. He was married by then to wife Marlyne and they lived on a farm place outside Hanska for a couple of long winters; the man they rented from did not even charge them rent in the winter because the heating bills were so high. In 1975, there was a storm so bad that the Godahl tower went down and the couple had no power for four days; they could not even get out of the driveway. “That was back in the olden days when you were really stranded,” Maras said with a laugh.

There was an opportunity to build a house in Madelia through the FHA program, so the couple built the home they still live in now on Joy Avenue. When they moved, in November of 1976, that area was a new development, mostly alfalfa fields. Madelia has been home ever since. They raised their three children here and have enjoyed this community immensely.

That is why Maras stayed in town even when, in 1983, the construction business was very slow and electrical work dried up. The telephone company was installing a cable TV system in town and needed installers to work as independent contractors. So Maras went to work doing that and, after it was all installed, he still was doing some work for Christensen Communications Company and Cablevision. That year, he was invited to the CCC Christmas party and it was there that Everett Christensen announced he was going to hire Maras full time. “That was a great Christmas present,” Maras said. He worked at CCC until March of 1990 when he went to work at MMLP as a lineman.

