Work continues on new town hall building for Lafayette

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Crews have had to tear up the floor at what will become the new City Hall.

The city is renovating the building that will soon become the new City Hall.

Maintenance supervisor Allen Fox spoke at the city’s March 11 meeting. He said the work is moving slowly because of the weather. The work could be done by April.

In late 2018, the city agreed to swap its City Hall building, north of downtown Lafayette along County Road 38, with the Isenberg Electric building on Main Avenue. The city would get a presence in the downtown core, while Isenberg would benefit by having a modern building more suited to its needs.

However, the state of the Main Avenue building came with unexpected challenges. Mark Dick, of Mark Dick Construction, described the work going on.

“We’re tearing out the remainder of the floor tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll make a determination then what we have to do to address that issue. And after we get through that phase, then things will start cooking very, very fast.”

The new floor will be straightened out and could last well into the future, Dick said.

He imagined that the whole process could take four weeks.

In previous meetings, the City Council discussed the development of the new City Hall. In 2017, the city purchased a building for its new City Hall. That building, at 750 Main Ave., was previously owned by the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.

However, after the Ledger moved out and before the city moved in, a fire broke out in the building next door, which burned down. The former Ledger office was also a casualty.

Nothing in that building was lost in that fire other than some office furniture. However, the city had to start over on its plans for a new City Hall, and the insurance money wasn’t enough to pay for a new building.

So the offer from Isenberg Electric turned out to be good for both sides. The insurance company will pay for the construction work at the new City Hall building, across the street and a few doors down from the 750 Main Ave. site.

Meanwhile, the city is considering what to do with the space that used to be occupied by the two buildings that burned down. Previously, the city discussed extending the adjacent open space, forming one continuous city park between Dave’s Place and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.

But at the March 11 meeting, the council briefly discussed selling that space to a business interested in having a presence downtown. Any further talk was tabled to a future meeting.

Too much snow

Also at the March 11 meeting, the council discussed the amount of snow — and water — left throughout the town. Mayor Tom Sandberg noted that the contract the city has to remove the snow is expensive, and it’s already run out.

“We’ve got piles on corners and curbs, and pushing it away has been difficult at times,” he said.

Also, as the snow melts, it will thaw, then refreeze, then thaw again. The city will end up with “lakes on corners,” Sandberg said.

Fox added that the ditches are full, so all that water has no place to go.

Fire Chief Scott VanDeest, speaking as a private citizen, noted that the weekend before the March 11 meeting, the area was inundated with 6 inches of rain over 36 hours. He urged patience.

“Everybody in town’s gonna have to understand the water ain’t going to go,” he said. “We’re all going to have to work together, whether it’s us getting paged out to maybe help pump some water the best we can, to the right direction. That’s all we can do.”

VanDeest added that the city has made upgrades to deal with the snow, but Lafayette hasn’t seen this much snow in 10 to 15 years.

Stranded motorists

The city briefly discussed how to reimburse the fire department for the amount of money it paid out when dealing with stranded motorists two weeks earlier. The city decided to check with the county on how to proceed.

On that subject, VanDeest thanked all the people who brought in food to help the stranded motorists. There were 35 motorists who ended up spending the night at the fire station, and it had been decades since the last time something like that happened, he said.

“The whole community of Lafayette — I just can’t thank everybody enough. Because everybody bent over backwards to make sure everybody felt comfortable,” he said.

The next city meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. It’s impossible to tell if the new City Hall will be ready by that date, and the Lafayette Fire Station might not be available due to training. So the next meeting will be held at the Community Center.