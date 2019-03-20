MHS senior will travel to Italy on ELITE football team

Madelia High School Senior Josh Sletta, son of Jason Sletta and Tanya Sletta, will represent the United States as part of the American Football Worldwide (AFW) ELITE select team that will travel to Italy for a week of educational touring, serving as ambassadors for American football. The week will culminate in a rare and special international game against the National U19 American Football team of Italy. The game will take place in Milan, on March 30, 2019.

American Football Worldwide’s ELITE team builds its roster from scouting, recommendations and nominations provided by high school coaches. The roster has representation from every region of the United States. There will be players from 13 different states suiting up for AFW ELITE.

The team of 33 ambitious and adventurous high school football players will meet in Rome on Sunday, March 24. During the week the team will practice daily, typically in the early morning, with the remainder of the day invested in educational touring of many of the historical and cultural highlights of Italy. Dozens of parents and family members will also join the tour party for a highly memorable experience in one of the world’s most historically fascinating countries.

The team and tour group will travel from Rome in central Italy to the tip of Lake Como just north of Milan. During the week the players will tour many of the historical icons of Italy including the Roman Colosseum and Forum, the piazzas of Rome, Vatican City and St. Peter’s Basilica, Sienna, Florence, Cinque Terra and Milan. Looking forward to the tour, AFW President Jim Barnes commented, “Observing these young men grow from the education that international travel uniquely offers will once again be the most rewarding aspect of the tour. Each day will hold special life-expanding experiences for these young men, all of whom demonstrate that they possess a grander vision for their future. In so many respects, this is a tremendous experience for a student to have before going on to the collegiate level.”

