Mapleton Marine Sponsors Student Angler

By Koni Preston

Messenger Editor

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Mapleton Marine combined with Crestliner through the Angling Aces program to provide a sponsorship for the Lake Crystal Area Bass Bashers, a high school fishing team. Josh Schull of Mapleton Marine said, “Angling Aces is a new program offered by Crestliner. We saw this as a good opportunity and wanted to help out locally—to give back to our community. They are trying to get more kids involved in fishing, boating and just the outdoors in general and keep that tradition alive here in Minnesota because we are fortunate to have the lakes and the resources that we have.”

Breanna Ludeman approached Schull at Mapleton Marine about sponsoring the LCA Bass Bashers and he got them in touch with Crestliner, and the student program—Angling Aces. Ludeman stated, “They were generous enough to give us one of their scholarships and Josh said that he would be more than happy to help out as well.” Another one of their sponsors is Hewitt Lifts, Docks and Pontoon Legs. Ludeman noted, “A lot of the companies find it refreshing when they are asked to sponsor something that is in their field.”

Ludeman said that is not really that difficult to start up a team. She started the LCA Bass Bashers when her son wanted to join an adult bass fishing league; however, he was told he was too young. They looked up information online on starting a team and the first year her two sons, Sander and Camden Ludeman, were a team by themselves. A minimum of two student anglers who have a love for fishing and one adult to drive the boat constitutes a team. After the first year, the Ludemans reached out through social media about the team and the team has grown to 14 members.

Ludeman is the head coach for the LCA Bass Bashers High School fishing team. Their mission is to promote the sport of angling, conservation, sustainable fishing and safety. They are an organization that wants to encourage young anglers to make clean, safe and smart decisions on and off the water. They are a new generation of anglers and the future to the sport of bass fishing and all other species. They accomplish this through community service and education to others.

The LCA Bass Bashers is club sport very similar to that of trap shooting. The team competes under the Minnesota Junior BASS Nation. The state is split into seven conferences, with the Bass Bashers competing in the Greater South Conference. Within the designated conference, teams competes in three local tournaments. This year the team will be competing on the Lake Jefferson chain, Cannon and Wells Lakes by Faribault, as well as Washington Lake and Stella Lake.

Students must be currently in eighth grade through graduation of 12 grade. The club holds activities throughout the year, such as ice fishing and open water clinics for youth. Volunteerism is a big part of the sport. The LCA Bass Basher have helped with the Loon and Crystal Lake fish fry as they work on aeration of the two lakes. They have also worked with Real Life Fishing Seminars with Tom Davis and helped sell raffle tickets for the Crystal Waters ice fishing contest. “We have partnered with Woman Anglers of MN and held two youth fishing clinics, one on open water and the other was an ice fishing clinic. Volunteerism is very much recommended as part of being in the program.”

While the boys fish together year round, the competition season is from June 1 through the end of August, ending with the State Tournament the last weekend in August. There were 17 boats per tournament last year. This year they are looking at 50 at each tournament.

This year the State Tournament will be held on Le Homme Dieu Chain of Lakes. The top three at the State Tourmanet go on to Nationals which is held in Kentucky. Ludeman said they have some pretty major scholarship prizes at the national level. “If you win nationals, you get a boat.”

During a tournament, two students to a boat fish together, with one adults running the combustion engine. “We are always looking for adult volunteers,” said Breanna Ludeman. “We have many teams that do not personally have a boat, so we rely on volunteers to help us out with this.” The students are the ones who must dictate the areas to fish and they run the trolling motor. The adult boat driver cannot coach or help the fishing at all. The two students work together to catch their five biggest bass. In competition they use artificial bait. After the six hours allowed to fish, the boats are called back to shore for weigh in. At this time all fish are weighed and officials make sure all fish are alive. This is all a catch and release sport. If fish are not alive, penalties are assessed. Placings are based on the total weight of the five fish caught.

In 2018, the LCA Bass Bashers received a trophy from Minnesota Bass Nation for being the Greater South Conference Champions.

The regulation for the boats used in the tournament are they must have a safety kill switch and a live well that is aerated, as well as $300,000 of liability insurance.

The student angling program has recently been expanding and growing across the state of Minnesota. Breanna stated, “They are finding that this is the fastest growing club sport in the nation. Some of the really neat things about high school angling is that it’s prepping them for the collegiate avenue and collegiate bass fishing and fishing in general has become exponentially large.” She noted that it’s been fun to see the outdoors come in the way of sports, because it is truly a lifetime sport.

Ludeman pointed out the many benefits to being a part of the high school angler program, with the number one being you get to fish! You gain new fishing buddies, get to enjoy the outdoors, share your knowledge and skills with the younger generation through volunteering, learn new fishing techniques from your peers and from fishing different bodies of water. There are also scholarships available for graduating seniors. “You can take your love of fishing with you as you go off to college. Many colleges now are offering collegiate level fishing teams.”

Breanna said that fishing can be an expensive sport, depending on how high a person wants to get in the gadgets, but it can also be quite inexpensive. A fishing setup can range anywhere from $15 to $200 or more. It’s a wide range, but you can find enjoyment at any level.

Ludeman said, “The one really awesome thing about our team is the camaraderie. They are essentially competing against each other but they have also shown amazing support for each other.”

The April deadline is fast approaching for registration for the 2019 season. If anyone is interested in starting a team in the Maple River area, Ludeman would be more than happy to talk with them. She can be contacted at 507-779-9792 or by email at mrsminnesota10@gmail.com