Hanska Fire Department holds ‘non-Belgian waffle’ fundraiser

The members of the Hanska Fire Department had to scramble – literally and figuratively – to come up with Plan B on Sunday, March 17, when the Dad’s Belgian Waffle crew was a no-show for the HFD’s annual event. So, instead of turning people away, the firefighters went shopping, gathered up griddles, pulled their sleeves up and began cooking. They served scrambled eggs, pancakes and, of course, their famous sausage patties. It was not the event they planned and it certainly took a toll on their profits, but working with what they had and doing what they could do, they pulled off a great alternative breakfast and deserve huge kudos for performing with grace under pressure.