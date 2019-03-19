Nicollet council discusses plans for Friendship Days

File photo by Lee Zion

Kids enjoy one of the rides at last year’s Friendship Days. Plans are already underway for this year.

By Cassie Masters

Ledger staff writer

Members of the American Legion Post No. 510 discussed the upcoming Friendship Days schedule at the Nicollet city council meeting on March 11.

Vice commander Gary Pehling, financial officer Del Vulcan, and past commander Dale Lange from the post discussed Friendship Days with the city council. Vulcan started by saying, “First of all, we want to thank the city for your past support in all of our activities, especially Friendship Days.”

This year, Friendship Days will be from Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15, with the parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. The parade route goes along Ash Street to Highway 99 and back around, rather than using Highway 111. Vulcan said the sheriff’s office preferred this route, as it is safer.

Friday and Saturday night both have bands performing. On Thursday there is the talent show, and on Friday, the queen coronation will be held.

Vulcan requested the use of the hall again this year and inquired if the council had any questions concerning Friendship Days. Mayor Fred Froehlich stated the only concern involved the gas leak from the previous year. Froehlich did not want the issue of anyone walking away if there is gas leaking. The only consolation for the gas leak was that it could have been worse last year by blowing up.

Vulcan said the Legion would look into the issue to ensure it would not be a problem this year. A fence to keep people away from the equipment will be installed again.

Vulcan also talked about the carnival that was lined up for Friendship Days.

“We got the same carnival as last year. We’re really happy with them,” he said.

Vulcan told the city council the Legion used the same carnival for the past several years. The woman who owns the carnival runs a clean operation and washes the uniforms nightly, Vulcan said, adding that the carnival is not a big outfit, which gives the owner more control.

Switching Friendship Days to begin on Thursday and end on Saturday did not create a drop in revenue. Having Friendship Days end on Saturday makes cleanup of the carnival go more smoothly, he said.

Also …

In other business, the City Council:

Approved regular meeting agenda with the addition of two reports.

Approved the minutes of the Feb. 11 regular meeting.

Approved the payment of bills totaling $66,652.97 for March.

Discussed mayor/council, Highway 14, and the fire department joint powers meeting reports.

Approved the rescheduling of the American Legion bingo event for March 23.

Approved building and zoning permits for Nicollet Soil and Water Conservation District’s 501 7th Street garage totaling $78,000.

Approved a building permit for Thomas Hummer and Christi Weber’s water heater at 500 Seventh Street for $950.

The next Nicollet city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 8.