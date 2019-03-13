Stiernagle Family Opens Their Home to Shiyi He—Rachel—from China

If you have ever considered hosting a foreign exchange student the thought probably came with altruistic undertones peppered with realistic questions about ability and/or desire to bring a stranger into your home. You may have asked questions like “Can I bring another person into my home and still meet the needs of my family? What if my exchange student and my family don’t click? What if my student is behaving badly or is difficult to control? What if I lose all of my ‘me’ time? I live in a small town. What if my exchange student gets bored, or doesn’t like the slower pace of my community? What if I disappoint the biological family’s expectations?” Your list of questions could go on and on.

When Melissa Decker approached the Stiernagles she talked to Bryant and Jenny—Bryant said yes and Jenny said no. Growing up, Bryant’s family hosted a couple foreign exchange students and he had a very positive experience. Jenny on the other hand questioned their ability and how it would affect their family. Jenny, being hesitant but open, and Bryant, being patient, brought the idea to the family. As a family they decided to move forward with the fact-finding on the ins and outs of hosting a foreign exchange student. The family came to the conclusion that they would like to take a leap of faith and expand their family for a year.

The next step was to look through some exchange students’ profiles. Bryant and Jenny saw “Rachel’s.” In the profile were her likes, dislikes, a note from her parents—mom Ye Hua and dad He Yueming—about their daughter and note from one of Rachel’s teachers. Her profile indicated that she enjoyed the outdoors, track, traveling, photography, and had the ability to get along well with others and with children with differences.

Jenny said, “Her profile stood out to us and her likes blended with the Stiernagle family.” Jenny thought Rachel would be a good fit for the family. The family then came together and decided to invite “Rachel” into their home for the next year.

The Stiernagle children—Lilly 16, Lydia 14, Erica 13, Ethan 11—each then wrote a letter to her and Rachel answered their questions and got to know them a bit, as they got to know about her.

Shiyi He (Rachel) is a delightful 17-year-old junior from China. She goes by “Rachel” her American nickname. Rachel is an only child from the town of Chengdu, the capital of China’s southwest Sichuan Province. Located in the west of Sichuan Basin and in the center of Chengdu Plain, the city covers a total area of 12.3 thousand square kilometres (4,749 square miles) with a population of over 11 million. Chengdu is a large city known for being the home of the cute giant pandas.

China is a place full of deep-seated traditions. Rachel’s parents wanted her to come to America to share their traditions and culture with all who would listen. Her parents even bought gifts intrinsic to her homeland and culture to be given away as she shared their traditions.

Rachel brought the traditional “face changing costume” which is a coveted part of the Chengdu opera. According to Wikipedia, the performance is essentially and ancient Chinese magic trick in which a performer is adorned in a highly ornate costume with a mask on their face. The performer then uses a wave of their hand or twist of their head to instantly change the mask on their face. “Face changing…originated 300 years ago during the reign of Emperor Qianlong from the Qing Dynasty. It is considered an important and indispensable aspect of the Sichuan Opera. The techniques associated with face changing remains a closely guarded secret. The secrets are passed down within theatre families from generation to generation.”

Rachel has shared the art of “face changing” with several groups. If your group is interested, please let her know. You can reach her through the high school office.

Rachel has done a few fundraisers for groups who were interested as well, including writing out Chinese characters with specific meanings for the group. Rachel’s parents made sure that she brought crafts items to share with Americans and small gifts that share the Chinese culture in special ways. Rachel and her parents want her to really get to know the American culture, but they also want her to share the Chinese culture. Her visit was thoughtfully designed to be a purposeful exchange of cultures.

Many high school students coming from other countries will come to America and complete the junior year in high school only to have to go back home and repeat the junior year at their hometown school. This is quite a sacrifice for the experience, however it does show the level of commitment of the foreign exchange students willing to do this.

Fortunately for her, Rachel does not have this same stipulation. This year will count as her 11th grade, however, she has to study and pass tests for her home school in order to move onto the 12th grade when she returns. So in January Rachel went back to China for a few days to take tests in physics, chemistry, geography and history (she passed!), and she will complete the remaining tests on her return home. Rachel will move onto the 12th grade only if she passes these tests.

Not only has Rachel been studying for classes here in Maple River while also studying for tests at her Chinese school back home, she has also taking a college course here and will also be studying for the SATs. All while making time for drama and possibly track or golf in the spring.

Rachel has visited America before on holiday with her parents. She really enjoyed it and came wanting to know more about our country. Her transition has been made easier due to her command of the English language, which she has studied since middle school. She also took intensive language training three months before leaving China.

There are a couple of things that have surprised her. The family does not pray together as she expected. She thought that would be common place. She also thought it would be legal to shoot a person if they were in your yard, so she was fearful of accidentally stepping in a yard.

With her fears relieved her experience has revealed that she believes “people are nicer here. In China, no one small talks. I like the smiling here. At my school in China we barely know each other.” Rachel would like to attend college in America, studying business or economics. She has not decided on a major or college at present.

What does the family think now?

The Roommates: Lilly and Rachel share a room. They stagger their bedtimes because of the different schedules and are respectful of the differences. Rachel knows all of Lilly’s phone alarms by heart and feels like these will be in her head for a lifetime.

The Sisters: Lydia likes that Rachel “is really positive and likes to have fun. She is a fun person to be around.” Erica enjoys “her personality and how she is really friendly. She will talk to everyone and make sure you have a fun time.”

The Brother: In true little brother fashion, Ethan commented, “It is already hard to have three sisters and now I have four, but she is nice to me most of time.”

Bryant: What is he going to remember from this experience? “What won’t I remember? I was not sure what to expect. I am glad we did it. She has brought in a lot of her culture to our ours, and has fit well into our family.”

Jenny: “Rachel never cooked while she was at home, but she practiced several dishes before she came so she could cook for us. She cooks for us all the time. She cooked a traditional Chinese New Year dinner for us. Bryant, who likes his food a certain way, even enjoyed Rachel’s cooking!

“I am very glad that I agreed to participate. I have enjoyed the experience. There was hesitancy to have another child in the home to shuttle, and the thought of meeting her needs was daunting at first, but she is so independent and a self-starter. She makes friends easily and will join any of the kids in what they are doing because feels like one of the family. Rachel goes out of her way to be appreciative. I cannot believe it is almost over.”

The Stiernagles want you to know that if they can be a host family so can you! Please talk with your family and Melissa Decker, you will be glad you did.

For more stories, subscribe to the Maple River Messenger online or in print at www.maplerivermessenger.com.